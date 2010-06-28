Personal Income Comes In Worse Than Expected

Personal income rose 0.4% in May vs. 0.5% expected. Personal spending rose 0.2% vs. 0.1% expected.



BEA:

Personal income increased $53.7 billion, or 0.4 per cent, and disposable personal income (DPI) increased $49.0 billion, or 0.4 per cent, in May, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $24.4 billion, or 0.2 per cent. In April, personal income increased $59.4 billion, or 0.5 per cent, DPI increased $63.7 billion, or 0.6 per cent, and PCE increased $1.4 billion, or less than 0.1 per cent, based on revised estimates.

Real disposable income increased 0.5 per cent in May, compared with an increase of 0.6 per cent in April. Real PCE increased 0.3 per cent, in contrast to a decrease of less than 0.1 per cent.

…

Real DPI — DPI adjusted to remove price changes — increased 0.5 per cent in May, compared with an increase of 0.6 per cent in April.

Real PCE — PCE adjusted to remove price changes — increased 0.3 per cent in May, in contrast to a decrease of less than 0.1 per cent in April. Purchases of durable goods increased 1.1 per cent, in contrast to a decrease of 0.5 per cent. Purchases of motor vehicles and parts accounted for about half of the increase in durable goods in May and more than accounted for the decrease in April. Purchases of nondurable goods decreased 0.2 per cent in May, in contrast to an increase of 0.1 per cent in April. Purchases of services increased 0.3 per cent, compared with an increase of 0.1 per cent.

PCE price index — The price index for PCE decreased less than 0.1 per cent in May, in contrast to an increase of less than 0.1 per cent in April. The PCE price index, excluding food and energy, increased 0.2 per cent, compared with an increase of 0.1 per cent.

