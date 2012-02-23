11 Quick Tricks For Your Personal Homepage That'll Help You Land A Job

Photo: flavours.me
Building your web presence has become more and more important in getting your name out there, promoting your personal brand, securing the job of your dreams, or convincing clients to buy your services.When engineer Loren Burton wanted to work at Airbnb he designed this resume website.
To chase her dream job at Instagram, UPenn student Alice Lee designed one too.
Of course, you don’t have to build a resume website, but having a your own personal homepage or a you.com site and building an online web presence is becoming more and more important in our digital age.
If your going to do it though, you need to make sure that it is well designed.
To get the tips and tricks of building your personal homepage we reached out to the founders of Web Start Women, an organisation that teaches women web design skills and One Page Love, a site that showcases the best onepage website designs on the internet.
Here are the tricks and tips they taught us.
If you are building the page from scratch (or want to) you will also need to download a text editor.
Textwrangler is a free text editor that you can download for Mac. Notepad ++ is a free text editor that you can download for PC.
A text editor is where you will write your code. Both of these text editors also have File Transfer Protocols (FTP) already built into them. An FTP will allow you to transfer your files, such as photos, from your computer to your server.
If you purchase another text editor, make sure it has built in FTP.
Fetch is also a great tool to help you transfer your files from your computer to your server.
Check out:
- W3Schools
- Codeacademy
But if you don't feel like learning to program your in luck! These websites can help you build a stunning web page with no programing experience in an easy and fun way.
Try out:
- about.me
- flavours.me
Create a one page site that tells the world:
- Who you are
- What you can do
- What you have done
- How to get ahold of you
Keep in mind what your goals are for your website. Do you want to get a job? Are you a freelance worker who is trying to obtain clients? Is your page just an online representation of you for networking and reputation purposes? Know the answers to these questions!
If you're trying to display your work or skills in your website you should make sure that you let the work speak for itself.
Try to find creative ways to show your work so that it stands out and appeals to whomever you are trying to target.
On that note, avoid excessive programming techniques that distract the user from finding what they want.
Use a big clear title at the front of the page.
Use clean, legible text that has a high contrast with the background.
You can search colours and get hexadecimal values from ColorPicker.
You can search for cool fonts using Google Web Fonts.
If you need inspiration, search One Page Love for examples.
You should not mention anything you did in high school.
For example, this interactive designer has done work for Taylor Guitars, DC Shoes, and Qualcomm and he shows examples of the work he did for them. Those are definitely big gigs that you would want to mention.
Be strategic. If you've interned at a cool company or participated in a high profile event, mention that.
Along those lines, don't forget to highlight the roles and duties you carried out so anyone who reads your bio or resume know what skills you possess.
Be specific.
Consider using bulleted forms and bold certain words to help the reader find what they are looking for.
Make sure you keep it professional though.
Make sure it is easy to get ahold of you.
The best choice for an email address would be to use [email protected] ([email protected], for example).
However, a Gmail account is also a good choice.
Make sure you respond quickly to your emails.
For downloadable resumes, use a .pdf format and not a .doc format.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.