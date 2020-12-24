5 unusual things I did to pay off $60,000 of debt, including taking vacations

Courtesy Michelle Jackson The author, Michelle Jackson.

Over the past eight years, I’ve paid off $US60,000 of debt. The first step I took: Making the decision to focus on my debt and pay it all off.

I did some unusual things to get out of debt, including taking vacations â€” they helped keep me energised and focused on my goal, and gave me something to look forward to.

My strategy involved first paying off the debts that gave me the most anxiety, then working on the smaller ones.

I also made lifestyle changes, like switching cell service providers and going to the grocery store only once a week.

With so many people struggling financially due to the COVID-19 crisis, I thought now would be a great time to share five debt repayment tips â€” and some encouragement â€” as you work to right your financial ship.

After paying off over $US60,000 in unsecured debt over the past eight years, I’ve learned a lot about what it takes to get out of debt successfully and not lose your mind. It’s painful to admit, but like many people, I didn’t realise I was in a financial crisis until I was actually in a financial crisis. There were a number of hints and clues that I chose to ignore until I no longer had that luxury.

Things came to a head when I had well over 30 debts in various stages of past due. Each day felt like a mind field. I hated checking the mail because I would get so many late-payment letters. My emails were filled with endless notifications about my different bills, and I even began to get text messages reminding me to pay my bills. Things had gotten ugly. So, I got down to business and focused on digging myself out of the mess that I found myself in.

1. I started by making the decision to focus on my debt

One day, I decided I would do whatever I could to get out of debt, no matter how long it took me. I got tired of feeling under attack each day because of mindless spending several years before.

Once I made the decision to pay off the debt, I discovered that I had to recommit to that decision throughout the years. Even though I had decided to pay off my debt, I discovered that there were moments that tested my resolve. Those moments included being tired of the process, going into entrepreneurship and being broke for years, and getting tired of paying off the debt.

2. I embraced an ‘energetic’ debt repayment strategy

In case you’re wondering what in the heck “energetic debt repayment” is, I will share that with you. Basically, I didn’t stick with one way of paying off my debt.

There were some debts that caused me an extreme amount of stress. Typically, I would focus on paying those debts as quickly as possible. I would then focus on paying off small debts. Paying off the most stressful creditors first helped me manage my anxiety around the process.

3. I took vacations

This may surprise a lot of people, but I took vacations during debt repayment. Those vacations helped keep me energised, focused, and gave me something to look forward to.

Because I was on a long-term debt repayment journey, the idea of eating bad ramen noodles and sitting at home for eight years was absolutely unattractive to me. The vacations kept me sane.

4. I reimagined my wants and needs, which saved me thousands

Sometimes you just have to be honest about who you are and what you want in your life. I admitted to myself that I had expensive taste, enjoyed certain things, and that there was no way I would eat bad ramen until I was debt-free. So, I began reimagining my wants and needs with a primary focus on how to spend less without lowering my quality of life.

Here is a shortlist of some of the actions I took that saved me thousands annually.

I changed my cell phone service. At the time I first did this, I was paying around $US120 a month, or $US1,440 a year, for phone service. When I changed my service, it dropped to $US35 a month, or $US420 a year, saving me $US1,020 a year in expenses.

At the time I first did this, I was paying around $US120 a month, or $US1,440 a year, for phone service. When I changed my service, it dropped to $US35 a month, or $US420 a year, saving me $US1,020 a year in expenses. Instead of going to the grocery store several times a week, I would go grocery shopping once a week. There was no way I was going to stop eating organic, but I noticed that I really enjoyed going to the grocery store all the time and would always find something new and delicious to buy whenever I went. So, I stopped going to the store so often.

There was no way I was going to stop eating organic, but I noticed that I really enjoyed going to the grocery store all the time and would always find something new and delicious to buy whenever I went. So, I stopped going to the store so often. Those vacations that I mentioned earlier? I stayed in posh hostels and paid cash. I flew on discount airlines and side-hustled to pay for my trips. I still enjoyed those trips immensely â€” without the financial hangover. I also researched how much it would cost to enjoy fun activities in the town I was visiting prior to arrival.

I still enjoyed those trips immensely â€” without the financial hangover. I also researched how much it would cost to enjoy fun activities in the town I was visiting prior to arrival. As an entrepreneur, it was important for me to attend conferences and connect with other people in my field.I began volunteering at events for free tickets.I was also able to elevate my brand by speaking at these events, and I saved money on accommodation by sharing a hotel room with other attendees.

I even stopped spending on clothing for a year. Not spending for a year gave me a lot of insight into why I spent the way I did, and what triggered my spending.

5. I gave myself some grace

Early on in my process, I decided to be kind to myself. There was no point being angry with myself about the choices that had landed me in debt. I did the best I could with the knowledge and willpower that I had.

If you’re finding yourself at the beginning of a long-term debt-repayment process, I wish you luck. Know that it’s possible, it may take some time to get it done, but the pain is worth it.

