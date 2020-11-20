Having wealth and being rich aren't the same



Welcome to Personal Finance Insider, a bimonthly newsletter that connects you with the stories, strategies, and tips you need to be better with money.



Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Here’s what: a playbook for thriving

Over the last several months, I’ve been in hyperdrive searching for inspiration â€” anything to lift me up and give me perspective on the financial challenges caused by the pandemic.

As I mentioned in the last issue of this newsletter, I read a book recently called “The Geometry of Wealth” by the behavioural finance expert Brian Portnoy. It delivered the inspiration I was looking for.

On page two of the book, Portnoy says something that has not left me in weeks:

“Being rich is having ‘more.’ The push for more is a treadmill on which satisfaction is typically fleeting. Wealth, by contrast, is funded contentment. It’s the ability to underwrite a meaningful life â€” however one chooses to define that.”

After reading that, I thought: Aha, that’s the key to controlling your money! Find out what makes you content. Then, align your spending and saving with those pursuits.

The beauty of this framework is that it withstands difficult times. Your definition of contentment will evolve throughout the seasons of life. As long as you’re clear about what contentment looks like to you in this moment, and what you can do to achieve it, I call that thriving.

Speaking of, we debuted the final section of Business Insider’s year-long Master your Money series: a bundle of stories and expert advice focused on helping you prepare for and navigate life’s financial ups and downs. It’s â€” fittingly â€” called Thrive. Explore it here.

â€”Tanza Loudenback, Personal Finance Insider correspondent and certified financial planner

Expert tip of the week

“I like to ask [clients] to share with me a money event that has happened in the last six months.

How did you feel about it? Did it make you uncomfortable? Did it align with what you want to do? What you aspire to do? How did you feel about that? And then, what would you have done differently? What would you like to do differently?”

â€”Preston D. Cherry, CFP and founder of Concurrent Financial Planning, explaining how he helps people understand their beliefs, attitudes, and behavioursaround money during the Master your Money Live Digital Bootcamp.

Stories you might have missed



I used to panic every time the market dropped, but learning a key investing concept erased my anxiety



Business Insider contributor Melanie Lockert clearly and cleverly describes the difference between realised (actual) and unrealized (paper) losses in investing.



The top 2 questions millennials are asking about their money in 2020, according to a financial advisor



A financial advisor says the two questions he’s asked most often by millennials are about stock picking and the existential millennial dilemma: how to live for today but plan for tomorrow.



I’m pursuing financial independence, but I still think the FIRE movement has 3 pitfalls people should watch out for



The financial independence/retire early movement comes in many shapes and sizes, writes Business Insider contributor Kevin Panitch. As someone who’s on the path himself, he alerts fellow savers of potential pitfalls.



Building wealth as a Black woman is an uphill battle, but 3 tricks have helped me save money even when my income is low



You need a combination of financial literacy and access to resources to build wealth, writes Business Insider contributor Alicia Wallace. Here’s how she’s illuminating a path to wealth when the cards are stacked against her.



Enjoying this newsletter and want to recommend it to a friend? Here’s a sign up link.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.