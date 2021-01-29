Optimism is hard, and less popular, but it's the best strategy for financial success



Here’s what: It pays to be optimistic

Optimism has a starring role in my money philosophy. I don’t think everything will be great all the time. But I do believe that over time, as smart decisions compound and mistakes (my own and the economy’s) correct themselves, things will turn out well. I realise most people don’t think this way.

In his book “The Psychology of Money,” business writer Morgan Housel says most people take an opposite view: pessimism. It’s “intellectually captivating” and it often “sounds smarter” than optimism, he writes. I think it might also be an inherited worldview from generations who didn’t have it easy. It’s good to be sceptical at times, especially of the stock market, but a complete lack of confidence or hope can derail financial decision-making.

The trouble is, progress takes time. As Housel notes, bad things can happen in an instant, causing us to react impulsively; good things, like building wealth, take many years.

“Optimistic narratives require looking at a long stretch of history and developments, which people tend to forget and take more effort to piece together,” Housel writes. But it’s worth the mental push.

Starting a 401(k) won’t make you rich overnight, but that doesn’t make it a worthless tool (quite the contrary). And down the road, you wouldn’t consider it a failure to see negative one-day returns on your investment portfolio if, historically, 10-, 20-, or 40-year returns are positive. After all, Warren Buffett’s true secret to success is time.

The point is this: In finance, medicine, technology, and so many other realms, things get better â€” often slowly. It’s not guaranteed, as Housel says, but optimism is “the most reasonable bet for most people, most of the time.”

â€”Tanza Loudenback, Personal Finance Insider correspondent and certified financial planner



Expert tip of the week

“I’ll sometimes joke to clients that a little-known tax rule was passed where 10% of their gross income is due by year-end. I quickly tell them it is not true, but ask them what would they do if that were the case? How would they account or save for it?”

â€”Dylan O’Shea, a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch, explaining the creative way he helps people save more money.

Stories you might have missed



The IRS has pushed the tax season start date back 2 weeks â€” here’s when you can file



You can start preparing your 2020 tax return as soon as you have all the documents you need, but the IRS won’t begin accepting returns or processing refunds until February 12.



4 reasons you should hire a financial planner, even if you’re under 30



You don’t need a six-figure job or massive investment portfolio to get help with your money. In fact, Insider’s Liz Knueven reports that meeting with a financial planner in your 20s â€” before you have to make big money decisions â€” is a smart move.



The 5 worst things you can do with your inheritance, according to a financial planner



Whether you’re expecting an inheritance soon or not, this is valuable information to file away. Insider’s Laila Maidan talked to a financial planner who explains how to avoid a disaster and make the most of a windfall.



5 things I wish someone had told me before I bought my first house



Insider contributor Carissa Rawson became a homeowner in 2011 and, admittedly, made some costly mistakes. She’s bought and sold a few houses since then and shares her best advice.



