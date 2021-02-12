6 important things to know before filing your taxes this year



Here’s what: Your guide to tax season

As a personal-finance journalist and financial planner, I’m obligated to remind you: It’s tax season. Wait! Don’t leave yet. I have helpful information to share.

Tomorrow, February 12, is opening day. The deadline to file your individual return is April 15, unless you get an extension (which, mind you, is an extension to file, not an extension to pay). You have nearly two months to get things in order, but I recommend filing as soon as you can, for a few reasons.

Firstly, you’ll get your refund sooner. Secondly, filing close to the tax-season start date shortens the window of opportunity for an identity thief to file a fake return in your name.

Lastly, it’s looking like the next round of stimulus checks â€” while not official yet â€” will allow 2020 income to be used for eligibility. If you lost your job or took a pay cut last year, it’s a good idea to report the lower income ASAP to the IRS in the event you qualify for more aid.

Your tax situation may look different this year because of pandemic-related financial relief. Here are six things to know:

File for free. If your adjusted gross income (AGI) was under $US72,000 in 2020, you shouldn’t have to pay for tax-preparation services. If your AGI was above $US72,000 and you have a simple tax situation, you can still find free options.

If your adjusted gross income (AGI) was under $US72,000 in 2020, you shouldn’t have to pay for tax-preparation services. If your AGI was above $US72,000 and you have a simple tax situation, you can still find free options. Report unemployment income. Did you collect unemployment benefits in 2020? You should have received Form 1099-G from your state. If you owe taxes and can’t afford the bill right now, don’t ignore the situation â€” you have options. And if you got a 1099-G, but didn’t get benefits? Request a correction.

Did you collect unemployment benefits in 2020? You should have received Form 1099-G from your state. If you owe taxes and can’t afford the bill right now, don’t ignore the situation â€” you have options. And if you got a 1099-G, but didn’t get benefits? Request a correction. Claim a missing stimulus check. If you didn’t get a stimulus check, or got less than you should have, fill out the Recovery Rebate Credit section on your tax return. Eligibility will be based on your 2020 AGI.

If you didn’t get a stimulus check, or got less than you should have, fill out the Recovery Rebate Credit section on your tax return. Eligibility will be based on your 2020 AGI. Use the new charitable deduction. Cut your taxable income by up to $US300 if you donated to charity last year, without itemizing your deductions.

Cut your taxable income by up to $US300 if you donated to charity last year, without itemizing your deductions. Get your refund. Most refunds get to people within three weeks if they e-file and opt for direct deposit. If you need the cash sooner, consider doing your taxes with one of the three companies that offer refund advance loans at 0% interest.

Most refunds get to people within three weeks if they e-file and opt for direct deposit. If you need the cash sooner, consider doing your taxes with one of the three companies that offer refund advance loans at 0% interest. Look out for scams. If someone else is preparing your tax return this year, make sure they sign it. An unsigned return is a red flag that the preparer may be a so-called ghost who is fudging numbers and hoping to snag your refund.

Expert tip of the week

“There’s no substitute for managing your cash flow and living below your means. But along the way, most people need to do two other critical things to build wealth: increase income and invest wisely.”

â€”Eric Roberge, a financial planner, on the wealth-building advice he gives to clients.

