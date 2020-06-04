Americans who don't normally file taxes have until October 15 to sign up for a stimulus check

Associated Press The IRS is asking non-filers to register for a payment by October 15.

The IRS has a free online tool that non-filers can use to get a stimulus payment.

The tool is available to people who didn’t have a tax liability in 2018 or 2019 to enter their direct-deposit information or mailing address.

The deadline to register for a payment is October 15, 2020.

Americans who receive federal benefits should not use the tool, even if they have no tax liability, because their payments are automatic.

The tool asks for payment information, Social Security number, mailing address, date of birth, and number of qualifying children in order to create and submit a simple tax return.

Coming soon: the Personal Finance Insider email. Sign up here »

The IRS has announced a new deadline for non-filers to register for a stimulus payment: October 15.

Over 159 million stimulus payments have been sent as of June 3, mostly by direct deposit. About 35 million were sent as paper checks and 4 million were prepaid debit cards.

The majority of recipients didn’t need to register or sign up for a stimulus payment, with the exception of non-filers. Back in April, the IRS and Treasury Department released a free online tool to help get stimulus payments to people who don’t normally file taxes but have a Social Security number and are not claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer.

Millions of Americans who didn’t have a tax liability in 2018 or 2019 have already used the tool to register for a payment, the IRS said on Wednesday, but more people still qualify. If your income was below $US12,200 as an individual or $US24,400 as a married couple, you have no tax liability and aren’t required to file a return.

The tool – which is available in English and Spanish and can be found here – asks for payment information, Social Security number, mailing address, date of birth, and number of qualifying children in order to create and submit a simple tax return (Form 1040). The IRS will use the information to determine the size and method of payment for each person.

The IRS has said that it will be able to deliver payments by direct deposit much faster than mailing paper checks, and has urged people to submit direct-deposit information. If you don’t provide bank information, the IRS will mail you a check.

Most people received their stimulus payments automatically

Stimulus payments are nontaxable and worth $US1,200 for individuals earning less than $US75,000 and couples earning less than $US150,000, plus an additional $US500 per qualifying child.

You must have a Social Security number and not be claimed as a dependent on another person’s tax return to get a payment.

Social Security retirement and disability recipients, railroad retirees, Veterans Affairs beneficiaries, and people on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) automatically had stimulus payments sent to the address or bank account where they receive their benefits, even if they haven’t filed a tax return in the last two years.

In most cases, taxpayers who filed returns in 2018 and 2019 were also automatically paid – via either check or direct deposit – based on the adjusted gross income reported on their latest tax return. These filers were given the opportunity to provide direct-deposit information using the “Get My Payment” tool to speed up their payment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.