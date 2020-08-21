9 ways to make money as a teenager, from part-time jobs to online work

Sladic/Getty Images Wondering how to make money as a teenager? Part-time jobs are just the beginning.

There are more opportunities than ever to make money as a teenager, with options ranging from traditional part-time jobs to freelancing.

For those who want something flexible, mowing lawns, detailing cars, and pet-sitting can be lucrative options.

Selling items on sites like Etsy, Depop, and Poshmark has also become popular for teens looking to earn some cash.

There are more ways than ever to make money as a teenager, and the opportunities are more flexible, too. Even though the spread of COVID-19 cancelled out some traditional summer jobs, like working as a camp counselor or at a public pool, there are still opportunities to make money while you’re stuck at home doing virtual school this fall.

From selling items on the internet to taking up a part-time job, here are some ideas to consider if you want to buy a car, save for college, or just pay for everyday expenses.

How to make money as a teenager

1. An easy way to make money as a teen? Find a part-time job

Part-time jobs can be as much or as little work as you want them to be, and for those looking to go the traditional route, this is a great way to do it. There are plenty of part-time positions available in retail and food service right now (including food delivery and prep). If these feel like safe options where you live, they may be worth considering.

2. Sell items on Depop or Poshmark

Teenagers are changing the selling game on apps like Depop and Poshmark, where anyone can sell secondhand items. Have a knack for photography and an eye for fashion? If so, this might be ideal for you.

3. Open an Etsy shop

If you’re the creative type and can make something others want to buy, Etsy is an online marketplace that could bring you an income. Crafters, artists, designers, and many others have had success with Etsy shops.

4. Sell your skills and knowledge

Happen to be excellent at a school subject, sport, or play an instrument very well? If so, selling your expertise as a tutor to other students or younger students might be ideal for you. Doing this will allow you to have a flexible schedule, but still earn a good income.

5. Give pet-sitting or house-sitting a try

People might not be travelling the world right now, but they’re still taking road trips and short flights within the US – and they might want to hire someone to watch their pet or home while they’re gone. To up your game, online platforms like Care.com can help connect you to potential clients, and those as young as age 14 can sign up.

6. Help out a senior citizen

Happen to know a few seniors who could use help getting groceries, running errands, or doing other tasks? If so, they might be willing to pay you to help them out. Just be sure you’re staying COVID safe by wearing a mask and remaining outside your neighbour’s home as much as possible.

7. Detail cars in your free time

Invest some money in supplies like wax, car wash, glass cleaner, and microfiber towels. Then, grab a vacuum to start earning money as a car detailer. While it will take a little bit of elbow grease, detailing cars is something that many people will pay you handsomely to do – a full detail by a professional can often cost as much as $US200. Take your services on the road to customers to make your service even more valuable.

8. Help neighbours with yard work and lawn mowing

If your family will let you borrow a lawnmower, weed whacker, or other yard tools they don’t use every day, lawn work can be a low-cost way to make an income on your terms. Companies that do this type of work can charge up to $US50 per lawn.

9. Build your resume and portfolio by doing freelance work

Do you happen to know Photoshop, graphic design, website building, or any other type of creative work? If so, small businesses might be willing to hire you to help them out with tasks like flyer designs, webpage design, and other tasks. While you could go to platforms like Fiverr or Upwork, building local connections could bring bigger earnings, so ask your parents and your friends’ parents for any leads.

