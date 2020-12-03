A new $300 tax break makes donating to charity more convenient than ever, and Americans have until December 31 to use it

Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images You can donate up to $US300 in cash to charity this year and claim a tax deduction.

The CARES Act authorised over $US2 trillion in economic relief last spring as the coronavirus decimated businesses and the financial security of everyday Americans.

The bill contained one provision incentivising people to help others in need: a new above-the-line charitable tax deduction.

Beginning with 2020 tax returns, taxpayers can claim up to $US300 in cash contributions made by December 31 to charity as a deduction without itemizing.

The IRS estimates that nearly 90% of US taxpayers take the standard deduction instead of itemizing.

Sign up for Personal Finance Insider’s email newsletter here Â»

Last spring, Congress authorised $US2 trillion in economic relief, including stimulus checks, expanded unemployment benefits, and loans for small businesses.

These lifelines helped millions of Americans get by as the coronavirus spread throughout the US. As of early December, lawmakers are still battling over follow-up legislation.

But tucked into the CARES Act was a smaller provision incentivising Americans who are in a position to help others in need: a new above-the-line charitable deduction.

Beginning with 2020 tax returns, taxpayers will be able to claim up to $US300 in cash contributions made by check, debit card, or credit card to a nonprofit charity this year as a deduction from their gross income if they take the standard deduction. This deduction will ultimately reduce the amount of income that’s taxable.

Over 130 million US taxpayers could qualify for the new charitable tax break

Usually taxpayers who want to claim charitable deductions need to itemize. Ever since the standard deduction amounts were increased under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, fewer people have been able to itemize deductions.

The IRS estimated in November that nearly nine in 10 taxpayers took the standard deduction instead of itemizing in 2018, which is the latest data available. That means the new provision potentially qualifies some 134 million taxpayers to claim the charitable tax deduction, the IRS reported.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted nearly every sector of American life, from healthcare to the restaurant industry. If you’re looking to donate, Charity Navigator has a list of the highly rated charities currently responding to the crisis (use this IRS tool to double-check that the charity is tax-deduction eligible).

Don’t forget to keep all your electronic or paper receipts or have bank records showing the date and amount of your contributions.

Tanza Loudenback, CFP

Â®

, is the personal-finance correspondent at Business Insider. She writes most frequently about saving money, planning for retirement, taxes, debt management, and strategies for building wealth.

Have a money question for Tanza? Fill out this anonymous form.

Related Content Module: More Tax Coverage

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.