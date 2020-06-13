If you have a Capital One Savour card, you can now earn up to 4% cash back on Netflix, Hulu, and Spotify

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Capital One just added a limited-time bonus rewards category to the Capital One® Savour® Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card.

Through September 30, the cards will offer bonus cash back on select streaming services, including Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix.

The Capital One Savour card will earn 4% back, and the no-annual-fee Capital One SavorOne card will earn 3% back.

In addition to the new streaming service bonus category, the cards continue to offer bonus cash back on dining, entertainment, and grocery stores.

Capital One has made several updates to its credit cards to help customers get more value during the coronavirus lockdown. If you have the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card or the Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card, you can use your miles toward food delivery and streaming service purchases through September 30. And if you have the Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business or the Capital One® Spark® Miles Select for Business, you can redeem your miles toward food delivery and mobile phone payments, also through September 30.

Now, the bank is offering a new rewards option for its popular Savour cash-back cards.

Earn up to 4% cash back on streaming services

Through September 30, the Capital One® Savour® Cash Rewards Credit Card and its no-annual-fee counterpart, the SavorOne Cash Rewards Card, will earn bonus cash back on some of the most popular streaming services, including Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix.

The Capital One® Savour® Cash Rewards Credit Card, which has a $US95 annual fee, will earn 4% cash back on streaming services, while the SavorOne Cash Rewards Card will earn 3% back on these purchases.

Here’s a more complete list of the services eligible for this cash-back bonus:

Netflix

Hulu

Spotify

Disney+

Kindle Unlimited

The Savour cards are great options for earning cash back on dining purchases as well. The Capital One® Savour® Cash Rewards Credit Card earns 4% back on dining and entertainment (including event and movie tickets), and the SavorOne Cash Rewards Card earns 3% back on these same categories. Both cards also earn 2% cash back at grocery stores, and 1% cash back on everything else.

It’s been great to see credit card issuers update rewards and benefits so that customers aren’t missing out on value while they’re staying close to home. Several credit cards offer bonus rewards for streaming services, and even though the Savour cards will only offer this bonus category for a limited time, they could be worth a look if you prefer cash back to travel rewards.

