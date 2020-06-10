The best 0% APR and low-interest credit cards of 2020

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The best 0% APR credit cards in 2020:

Longest intro APR offer: Citi Simplicity® Card







Our favourite cash-back card: Citi® Double Cash Card







Best intro APR card that earns Chase points: Chase Freedom Unlimited®







Earn maximum cash back, if you work for it: Chase Freedom®







Bonus cash back at US supermarkets: Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express







1.5% cash back on every purchase: Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card







3% cash back on dining: Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card







Rotating cash-back categories: Discover it® Cash Back

Believe it or not, another credit card could be exactly what you need to pay off your credit card debt for good. We’re talking about credit cards with 0% APR intro periods that allow you to transfer over a balance from another credit card. Cards in this niche let you pay 0% interest on purchases, balance transfers, or both for a limited timeframe that can range from nine to 21 months.

Some 0% APR cards that allow balance transfers require a balance transfer fee upfront, but the interest savings can easily outweigh the fee by hundreds or thousands of dollars. Especially if your financial situation has been impacted by unemployment, a credit card with a 0% APR offer can give you some breathing room to get back on your feet.

Whether your goal is paying off a large purchase without interest for a limited time or consolidating high-interest debt, there are a ton of options. Here are the best 0% APR credit cards to consider, along with the cards with the lowest interest rates.

The best 0% APR credit cards

Note that one of our favourite credit cards with an intro APR offer, the Chase Slate, is currently not available to new customers. The card stands out for waiving balance transfer fees for the first 60 days from account opening, and it’s one of a handful of credit cards that have become unavailable in the months following the coronavirus outbreak.

We’ve removed the card from our guide for the time being, and will add it back when it reappears on the market.

Citi Simplicity® Card

Longest intro APR offer: Citi Simplicity® Card

Introductory APR offer: Qualify for 0% APR on balance transfers for 21 months from date of first transfer (as long as all transfers are completed within the first 4 months) and purchases for 12 months from account opening, followed by an APR of 14.74% – 24.74% (Variable)

The Citi Simplicity® Card doesn’t offer any rewards, but it does offer the one of the longest 0% introductory offers on the market today. A balance transfer fee of 5% (a minimum of $US5) applies, but this card is still ideal for anyone with a ton of high-interest debt they want to consolidate and pay down over time.

Citi Citi® Double Cash Card

Our favourite cash-back card: Citi® Double Cash Card

Introductory APR offer: 0% APR on balance transfers for 18 months from the date of the first transfer (when the transfer is completed within the first 4 months), followed by a 13.99% – 23.99% (Variable) APR

The Citi® Double Cash Card is popular with consumers since it offers 2% back for everything you buy – 1% when you make a purchase and another 1% when you pay it off. You’ll also secure a lucrative 0% APR offer that can help you save thousands of dollars on interest for a limited time.

Best intro APR card that earns Chase points:Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Introductory APR offer: 0% APR on purchases for the first 15 months, followed by a 14.99%-23.74% variable APR

Balance transfer fee: 5% (minimum $US5)

Annual fee: $US0

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® starts new customers off with $US200 in bonus cash when they spend $US500 within three months of account opening. They can also earn 1.5% back for each dollar they spend, which can add up fast. When you consider the card’s intro APR offer, it’s easy to see why it’s best for consumers who want to earn rewards on a big purchase and pay down their balance without any interest over time.

Earn maximum cash back, if you work for it:Chase Freedom®

Introductory APR offer: 0% APR on purchases for the first 15 months after account opening, followed by a 14.99%-23.74% variable APR

Balance transfer fee: 5% (minimum $US5)

Annual fee: $US0

The Chase Freedom® gives consumers the chance to earn $US200 in bonus cash when they spend $US500 on the card within three months of account opening. They also earn 5% back on up to $US1,500 spent in rotating bonus categories like gas stations and streaming services when they activate each quarter (then 1%), plus 1% back on all other purchases.

This card is a great option for anyone who wants to avoid interest payments for a limited time while earning rewards on their purchases. Keep in mind that with the Chase Freedom® and Chase Freedom Unlimited®, if you pair your card with a Chase card that earns Ultimate Rewards points – like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card – your rewards become more flexible, as you have the option to redeem them for travel in addition to cash back.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Bonus cash back at US supermarkets: Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Introductory APR offer: 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, followed by a 12.99% to 23.99% variable APR

The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express offers a welcome bonus of $US150 in cash back after you spend $US1,000 within the first three months of account opening. You can also earn 3% back on up to $US6,000 spent at US supermarkets each year (then 1%), 2% back at US gas stations and select US department stores, and 1% back on everything else. Of course, you’ll also enjoy 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for a limited time. There’s a balance transfer fee of 3% (a minimum of $US5).

1.5% cash back on every purchase: Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card

Introductory APR offer: 0% APR on purchases for the first 15 months after account opening, followed by a 15.49% – 25.49% variable APR

Balance transfer fee: 3%

Annual fee: $US0

The Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card lets consumers earn an unlimited 1.5% back for each dollar they spend, and that’s on top of the $US150 in bonus cash you earn after you spend $US500 within the first three months. Since this card also gives you 0% APR on purchases for the first 15 months, it’s an excellent option for debt consolidation or avoiding interest on large purchases.

3% cash back on dining: Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card



Introductory APR offer: 0% APR on purchases for the first 15 months after account opening, followed by a 15.49% – 25.49% variable APR

Balance transfer fee: 3%

Annual fee: $US0

If your goal is earning cash back while saving on interest for new purchases, check out the SavorOne Rewards card. This card gives you a $US150 cash bonus after you spend $US500 within three months of account opening. You also earn 3% back on dining and entertainment, 2% back at grocery stores, and 1% back on everything else you buy. There’s no annual fee, and you’ll qualify for 0% APR for the first 15 months.

Rotating cash-back categories: Discover it® Cash Back

Introductory APR offer: See Terms

Balance transfer fee: 3% intro fee; then up to 5%

Annual fee: See Terms

Also consider the Discover it® Cash Back if you want to earn rewards and save money on interest without an annual fee. Once you enroll, this card lets you earn 5% back on up to $US1,500 spent in quarterly bonus categories that change every three months (then 1%) plus 1% back on all other purchases.

You’ll also have all your rewards matched after your first year of card membership, which works as a delayed welcome bonus of sorts. And that’s not to mention the lucrative intro APR offer this card extends.

0% intro APR cards compared

Standout featureIntro APR offer periodVariable interest rate after 0% APR period endsBalance transfer feeRewardsCiti Simplicity® Card Longest introductory APR offer 21 months on balance transfers

12 months on purchases

14.74% – 24.74% (Variable) $US5 or 5% N/A Citi® Double Cash Card Our favourite cash-back card 18 months on balance transfers 13.99% – 23.99% (Variable) $US5 or 3% 2% cash back on all purchases (1% when you buy, 1% when you pay your bill) Chase Freedom Unlimited® Earns Chase Ultimate Rewards 15 months on purchases 14.99%-23.74% variable APR $US5 or 5%* 1.5% cash back (or 1.5x Chase points) on every purchase Chase Freedom® Earns maximum Chase rewards, if you work for it 15 months on purchases 14.99%-23.74% variable APR $US5 or 5%*5% cash back on rotating quarterly bonus categories**

1% back on everything else

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Bonus cash back at US supermarkets 15 months on purchases and balance transfers 12.99% to 23.99% variable APR $US5 or 3%3% cash back at US supermarkets (on up to $US6,000 per year, then 1% back)

2% cash back at US gas stations and select US department stores

1% cash back on everything else

Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card 1.5% cash back on every purchase 15 months on purchases 15.49% – 25.49% variable APR

3% 1.5% cash back on every purchase Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card 3% back on dining 15 months on purchases 15.49% – 25.49% variable APR 3%3% cash back on dining and entertainment

2% cash back at grocery stores

1% cash back on all other purchases

Discover it® Cash Back Rotating cash-back categories, Discover matches your rewards after your first cardmember year 14 months on purchases and balance transfers See Terms 3% intro fee; then up to 5%5% cash back on up to $US1,500 spent in combined purchases on rotating categories each quarter

1% back on everything else

*Intro 3% fee on balances transferred within 60 days (minimum $US5); after that 5% (minimum $US5)

**On up to $US1,500 in combined purchases each quarter when you activate (then 1% cash back)

How to take advantage of a 0% intro APR offer



Know your offer. Make sure to read the fine print and understand exactly how long your offer lasts. Also make sure you understand what your new interest rate will be once the 0% APR comes to a screeching halt.

Make sure to read the fine print and understand exactly how long your offer lasts. Also make sure you understand what your new interest rate will be once the 0% APR comes to a screeching halt. Take debt repayment seriously. Pay down all your debt (or as much debt as you can) before your 0% offer runs out. Once it ends, your card’s APR will revert to the standard variable rate, which is much higher.

Pay down all your debt (or as much debt as you can) before your 0% offer runs out. Once it ends, your card’s APR will revert to the standard variable rate, which is much higher. Stop using credit cards. While it can make sense to use a 0% APR credit for a large expense if you get zero interest on purchases for a limited time, it’s best to avoid using cards for regular purchases unless you have the cash to pay your credit card balance off in full each month. If you let 0% APR go to your head, you could wind up with a ton of new debt you didn’t plan for.

What’s up with high credit card interest rates?

There was a time, just a few short years ago, that having excellent credit meant your credit card interest rate was low. Some people even selected cards based not only on miles, rewards, and cash back, but also on the very interest rate a card charged annually.

My, how things have changed. Good credit still rocks, of course, but today, interest rates on credit cards are some of the highest they have been in the past quarter-century. The interest rate on your credit card varies by card issuer, and the better your credit score, the lower the interest rate you’re likely to receive. Well, within those historically high rates, of course.

In 2009, Congress passed the Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure (CARD) Act, which in essence restricted card issuers from changing the terms, including the interest rate, on your card after you opened it. Hard to believe that was once allowed.

Now that it’s harder for card issuers to raise rates in response to economic downturns, they have raised the rates on new accounts across the board.



Read more:

We asked financial planners for the best strategy to tackle credit card debt, and there are 2 clear favourites



What is a good credit card interest rate now?

In this time of historically high credit card rates, the very best credit card interest rates are still offered to those with top credit scores, usually considered 700 or above. What’s more, rewards credit cards may have some of the higher APRs available, since card issuers are aware that consumers with good credit are typically using these cards for the rewards and paying them off monthly.

While rates may vary according to the type of card you get, the average credit card interest rate clocks in at 15%.

The problem is that when you apply for a card, you can only see the card’s range of interest. You won’t know the exact interest rate you’re likely to receive until you’re approved and actually receive your card.

You can take an educated guess that if your credit score is 700 and above, you’ll probably get the lowest of the range for that card. If your scores fall in the mid to high 600s, you’ll likely hit the card’s mid-range interest rate, and if your scores are lower than mid-600s, you can count on being offered the highest end of that card’s interest rate range.

The best credit cards with low interest rates

Here’s a roundup of cards with relatively low interest rates, including their introductory APR offer and their interest rate ranges for comparison.

Discover it® Cash Back: See Terms

See Terms Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card: 0% APR on purchases for 12 months after opening, then a 14.49% – 24.49% (Variable) APR

0% APR on purchases for 12 months after opening, then a 14.49% – 24.49% (Variable) APR Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from account opening , then a 12.99% to 23.99% variable APR

0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from account opening , then a 12.99% to 23.99% variable APR Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from account opening, then a 13.99% to 25.99% variable APR

0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from account opening, then a 13.99% to 25.99% variable APR Citi® Double Cash Card: 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months from the date of first transfer (when transfers are completed within 4 months from date of account opening), then a 13.99% – 23.99% (Variable) APR

0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months from the date of first transfer (when transfers are completed within 4 months from date of account opening), then a 13.99% – 23.99% (Variable) APR Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months after opening, then a 15.49% – 25.49% variable APR

0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months after opening, then a 15.49% – 25.49% variable APR Citi Simplicity® Card: 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months from date of first transfer and for 12 months on purchases from account opening, then a rate of 14.74% – 24.74% (Variable)

0% intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months from date of first transfer and for 12 months on purchases from account opening, then a rate of 14.74% – 24.74% (Variable) Chase Freedom®: 0% intro APR for 15 months after opening on purchases, then a 14.99%-23.74% variable APR

For comparison’s sake, here are some credit cards, including some rewards cards, without intro APR offers and with APRs that start much higher than those on the cards above:

Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card: No intro APR offer; then a 17.24% to 24.49% variable APR

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: No intro APR offer; then a variable APR of 15.99%-22.99% Variable APR

Capital One® QuicksilverOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card: No intro APR offer; 22.99% variable APR

Credit card issuers are allowed to charge whatever interest rate they want; they only have to disclose the rate in the card’s terms and conditions. You should always make sure you know the interest rate range of the card you apply for, and when you receive the card, check the rate you were approved for.

Frequently asked questions

What is considered a good credit card APR?

The average credit card interest rate is about 15%, so anything below that number would be considered a relatively good APR. Of course, no APR is better than a low APR, so if you’re able to take advantage of an intro APR offer that waives interest on balance transfers and/or purchases, you’ll come out even further ahead.

Why is my APR so high?

If you feel your credit card’s APR rate is high, you’re not alone. Because credit card debt isn’t secured in any way (unlike mortgages, which are secured by property), credit card issuers impose high interest rates in the event that you default on your payments.

While credit card APRs are high in general, the specific APR you’re assigned on your credit card falls within a range. The higher your credit score, the lower your APR will generally be. That’s because a high credit score generally indicates that you’ve successfully paid off your credit card debts in a timely manner.

How can I lower my APR?

Beyond applying for a credit card with an introductory APR offer, you can contact your credit card issuer and request a decrease to your APR. There’s no guarantee the issuer will decide to lower your APR, but if you have a good payment history and you indicate that you may move your business elsewhere if you can’t get a lower APR, you could have a solid case for getting the rate reduced.

