The best credit card offers in November: earn points, miles, or cash back

If you want to earn points, miles, or cash back, the quickest option is signing up for a rewards credit card and earning its intro bonus. This typically requires meeting a minimum spending requirement in the first three months or 90 days, and it’s well worth it â€” you’ll be rewarded with thousands of points or miles to put toward your next trip, or with a sizeable amount of cash back.

There’s more good news: Several of our favourite travel cards are offering record-high welcome bonuses, so it’s a great time to apply.

Amex Gold Card

Amex Gold Card

The Amex Gold Card is one of our favourite rewards cards, especially for dining. You’ll earn 4x points at restaurants worldwide and up to $US120 in annual dining credits that you can use at select restaurants and on Grubhub and Seamless.

The card hasn’t always offered a standout welcome bonus (previously it was just 35,000 Amex Membership Rewards points after new cardholders spend $US4,000 in the first three months), but it’s recently increased the intro offer to 60,000 points after you spend at least $US4,000 in your first 6 months of account opening. Considering you can transfer your Amex points to nearly two dozen travel partners, 60,000 points can unlock lots of options for flights or hotel stays.

Capital OneÂ® VentureÂ® Rewards Credit Card

Capital OneÂ® VentureÂ® Rewards Credit Card

Welcome offer: Up to 100 miles â€” 50,000 miles after you spend $US3,000 in the first three months from account opening, and another 100,000 miles after you spend $US20,000 or more in the first 12 months from account opening

The Capital OneÂ® VentureÂ® Rewards Credit Card has consistently added benefits over the last few years. While previously you could only use miles to erase purchases on your statement, you can now transfer them to a variety of airline programs, including Air Canada, Air France/KLM and Etihad. There are occasionally transfer bonuses that help you stretch your miles further, too.

This card offers a strong lineup of benefits considering the reasonable $US95 annual fee. You get an application fee credit of up to $US100 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck, and earn 2x miles on all purchases.

Chase Sapphire Preferred

Chase Chase Sapphire PreferredÂ® Card

If you want a rewards credit card with points that can be used with a variety of travel partners, you can’t go wrong with the Chase Sapphire PreferredÂ® Card. It’s one of the best general credit card picks if you’re new to the world of points and miles or if you don’t want to pay the $US550 annual fee of the Chase Sapphire ReserveÂ®, as the Sapphire Preferred has a $US95 annual fee.

The card offers a sign-up bonus of 60,000 points, and you can use those points to book travel directly through Chase, or you can transfer them to partners like British Airways, Hyatt, Singapore Airlines, and United.

Chase Freedom UnlimitedÂ®

Chase Freedom UnlimitedÂ®

The Chase Freedom UnlimitedÂ® is one of the best cash-back cards you can get, and it now offers one of the intro bonuses. Beyond the standard $US300 statement credit after you spend $US3,000 in purchases in the first 6 months from account opening, new cardholders can now earn 5% cash back on up to $US12,000 spent at grocery stores in their first account year.

That makes this card one of the best credit cards for grocery purchases â€” for those lucky enough to be able to take advantage of this offer. Outside of the grocery bonus, you’ll earn 1.5% cash back on most purchase you make (the Freedom Unlimited also recently started offering bonus cash back on eligible travel, grocery, and drugstore purchases).

You can even pair the Freedom Unlimited with one of Chase’s more premium cards, like the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Chase Sapphire ReserveÂ®, and you’ll be able to redeem the rewards from the Freedom Unlimited for travel with transfer partners like Hyatt, Marriott, United, and Singapore Airlines.

Chase Freedom Flex

Chase Freedom Flexâ”

The Chase Freedom Flexâ” recently replaced the Chase Freedom card in Chase’s lineup of cash-back cards, and it’s offering the same great sign-up bonus as the Chase Freedom UnlimitedÂ®. You’ll get a $US200 Bonus after you spend $US500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening, plus 5% cash back on up to $US12,000 in grocery store purchases (excluding Target and Walmart) made in your first year.

There are other reasons to consider this card, though. The Chase Freedom Flexâ” has no annual fee and earns 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories after activation (on up to $US1,500 spent per quarter, then 1%), 5% back on travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% back on dining and drugstore purchases and 1% back on everything else.

Unitedâ” Explorer Card

Unitedâ” Explorer Card

The Unitedâ” Explorer Card is a great option if you fly United a few times a year, as it offers a free checked bag, 25% off inflight purchases, and two one-time United Club passes. There’s a $US95 annual fee, but it’s waived the first year.

Until January 13, 2021, new cardholders can get a sign-up bonus of 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $US3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open (plus, an additional 10k bonus miles after you spend $US6,000 in the first 6 months). This is a significant step up from the card’s standard bonus of 40,000 United MileagePlus miles (after you spend $US2,000 in the first three months).

Blue Cash PreferredÂ® Card from American Express

Blue Cash PreferredÂ® Card from American Express

The Blue Cash PreferredÂ® Card from American Express is one of our favourite cash-back cards, and it’s currently sweetening the pot for new cardholders. If you apply by December 10, the annual fee is $US95 (waived the first year if you apply by 12/10/2020) and you can get a welcome bonus of a $US300 statement credit after you spend $US3,000 in purchases in the first 6 months from account opening.

United Clubâ” Infinite Card

The United Club Infinite was released earlier this year to replace the discontinued United Club Card. It offers full membership to United Club airport lounges, so both you and your eligible travel companions can have a comfortable place to relax before a flight.

Before this new 100,000-mile sign-up bonus launched, the card’s $US525 annual fee was being waived for the first year. But 100,000 miles can easily be worth more than $US525, especially if you redeem them for a business- or first-class flight.

Southwest Rapid RewardsÂ® Performance Business Credit Card

Southwest Rapid RewardsÂ® Performance Business Credit Card

Southwest’s premium business card is running an elevated bonus, and if you can earn the full 100,000 points, you’ll have plenty of rewards for booking flights â€” and you’ll earn the Southwest Companion Pass.

The Companion Pass gets you two-for-one travel (your companion only has to pay taxes and fees), and you need to earn 125,000 qualifying points in a year to earn it. You’ll meet that requirement if you earn the full 100,000-point bonus (since you’ll earn at least 1 point per dollar on the $US25,000 in required spending), so this offer could potentially be a great deal.

The Southwest Rapid RewardsÂ® Performance Business Credit Card offers an application fee credit of up to $US100 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck, plus four upgraded boardings on Southwest per year and in-flight Wi-Fi credits.

IHGÂ® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card

IHGÂ® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card

The IHGÂ® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card just launched an extra-high welcome bonus of 140,000 bonus points after spending $US3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening, which can score you up to 14 award nights at IHG hotels (since redemptions start at 10,000 points per night).

The IHGÂ® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card comes with an $US89 annual fee, but it’s waived the first year â€” making it extra valuable to new cardholders looking to save on upcoming hotel stays.

Platinum CardÂ® from American Express

American Express Platinum CardÂ® from American Express

If you travel frequently and can put its many, many benefits to use, the Amex Platinum can be an easy decision even with its annual fee. See how Business Insider’s David Slotnick got more than $US2,000 in value from the card in his first year for more info.

Of course, no one’s travelling right now due to the coronavirus, but it could still be worth getting the Platinum Card, especially because American Express has added some limited-time benefits to its cards, including up to $US320 in statement credits for select streaming services and wireless telephone services purchased directly from US service providers (up to $US20 each month from May to December) on the Amex Platinum.

Some of the card’s top perks include a 5x earning rate on airfare purchased directly from the airline, up to $US200 in airline fee credits each calendar year, up to $US200 in Uber credits each cardmember year, and up to $US100 in Saks Fifth Avenue credits each calendar year. The card also stands out for its airport lounge access benefits. Note: Starting January 1, 2021, the 5X points will apply up to $US500,000 on these purchases per calendar year

You can use the Amex Membership Rewards points you’ll earn with this card to book travel with airlines like British Airways, Delta, and Emirates, and with hotel partners including Marriott.

Ink Business PreferredÂ® Credit Card

Ink Business PreferredÂ® Credit Card

The Ink Business PreferredÂ® Credit Card offers the highest sign-up bonus among Chase cards that earn Ultimate Rewards points. Plus, it has generous bonus categories â€” you’ll earn 3 points per dollar in the first $US150,000 in combined purchases you make on categories including travel, shipping, and advertising (and 1 point per dollar on everything else).

This card has a $US95 annual fee, and it offers benefits like primary rental car insurance when you’re renting a car for business purposes.

Citi Premier Card

Citi Citi Premier Card

Welcome offer: 60,000 bonus ThankYouÂ® Points after you spend $US4,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening

Annual fee: $US95

In addition to offering a very solid sign-up bonus, the Citi Premier Card stands out for its recently added bonus categories, including 3 points per dollar at restaurants and supermarkets. This makes the card a great option for maximizing your everyday purchases, because everyone has to eat.

The Citi Premier Card also added a hotel savings benefit. This perk will save you $US100 once per calendar year when book a hotel stay of $US500 or more (excluding taxes and fees) through thankyou.com.

Why earn credit card rewards in the middle of a pandemic?

With travel on hold due to the pandemic, now may seem like an odd time to open a travel rewards credit card, but earning a sign-up bonus now can put you in a great position to use points and miles for your next vacation, whenever that may be.

Plus, in addition to allowing extra time to earn a welcome bonus,issuers like American Express and Capital One are offering additional benefits tailored to life in quarantine, including new bonus categories for earning rewards and the option touse Capital One miles to cover food delivery and streaming services. And many issuers are extending the time you have to earn a welcome bonus â€” in most cases, from three to six months.

Before you apply for a new credit card, make sure you understand how credit card applications affect your credit score. Also make sure you treat your credit cards like debit cards, only spending what you can afford to pay back each month. If you carry a balance to earn rewards, you’ll be putting yourself in a bad financial position â€” and the interest fees you’ll rack up will easily outweigh any points or miles you earn.

FAQ

What is a sign-up bonus?

A sign-up bonus, also known as a welcome bonus or intro offer, is a reward of points, miles, or cash back for new cardholders who meet designated requirements. Usually, these requirements involve meeting a minimum spending threshold within the first three months after you open your new credit card account.

Do credit card sign-up bonuses change?

Some credit cards almost always have the exact same sign-up bonus, while others change frequently. If you’re considering opening a new rewards credit card, do your research to see whether the card you want has previously offered a higher bonus. If it has, it could be worth waiting until that elevated offer returns, or you may even be able to find that higher offer through the credit card issuer’s website.

What is the best credit card sign-up bonus?

There isn’t one single best sign-up bonus, because even if one card offers more points, not all points and miles are valued equally. There are also different types of credit card rewards: points, miles, and cash back, so the best sign-up bonus for you depends on the rewards you value most.

How can I use a credit card sign-up bonus?

There are typically several options for using a credit card sign-up bonus.

If you earn a cash-back sign-up bonus, you could be able to use it toward a statement credit to reduce your credit card bill, or you could receive the money in check form. With a travel rewards card, you could use your points or miles to book an award trip, or you decide to cash them out for gift cards, money back, or merchandise.

The exact options depend on the credit card you have and its specific rewards program, but the bottom line is that there are several possibilities for using your sign-up bonus.

Is a credit card without a sign-up bonus still worth it?

The short answer is yes. A credit card sign-up bonus can be a great incentive to apply, especially if you’re looking at a card that has an annual fee, but not every good credit card offers an intro bonus. For example, the CitiÂ® Double Cash Card is one of our favourite cash-back credit cards, but it doesn’t offer a sign-up bonus. It could be worth forgoing an intro bonus if that card’s 2% cash back (1% back when you make a purchase, and another 1% back when you pay your bill) appeals to you.

