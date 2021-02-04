The average amount people pay in property taxes in every US state

Hero Images/Getty Images

Property taxes aren’t cheap â€” but homeowners in some states have it easier than others.

States in New England and the Northeast took seven of the top 10 most-expensive spots.

Some Midwestern states took top spots, with Illinois and Wisconsin also in the top 10.

But states with low costs of living, like Alabama, West Virginia, and Arkansas, paid the least in property taxes.

Homeownership looks very different across the US, and varying property taxes in each state can be a big part of that.

According to new data from WalletHub, property taxes can range from a modest $US570 a year in Alabama to an extreme $US8,000 per year in New Jersey. Americans can see big differences in their home values, tax rates, and, in turn, the property taxes they pay each year depending on where they live.

WalletHub compiled data from the US Census Bureau for each state’s median real estate tax payment and median home price. The state tax rate was found by dividing the median tax payment by home price.

The typical US homeowner pays about $US2,375 in property taxes, according to WalletHub’s data. But, for residents of some states, their payment might be double that. Here’s what the typical homeowner in every US state pays in property taxes each year.

51. Alabama

Barry Winiker/Getty Images

Alabama residents pay the least in property taxes across the US.

Property tax rate: 0.42%

Median property value: $US137,200

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US572

50. West Virginia

Shutterstock

West Virginia has some seriously low tax rates, and low median home values to match.

Property tax rate: 0.59%

Median property value: $US115,000

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US678

49. Arkansas

Kat Byrd I/Shutterstock

Arkansas is a pretty affordable state to live in, and low property taxes are a big help.

Property tax rate: 0.63%

Median property value: $US123,300

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US776

48. Louisiana

Shutterstock

Louisiana residents will face a fairly modest property tax rate, and a small payment of $US840.

Property tax rate: 0.53%

Median property value: $US157,800

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US840

47. South Carolina

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

With low property taxes and relatively nice weather year-round, South Carolina is a fairly affordable option for coastal living.

Property tax rate: 0.57%

Median property value: $US154,800

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US887

46. Mississippi

Getty Images

Mississippi offers residents low property values in addition to tax rates below 1%.

Property tax rate: 0.81%

Median property value: $US114,500

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US924

45. Tennessee

Jason Davis/Getty

Tennessee is a fairly affordable place to own land, and it ties with Kentucky for annual taxes on a median-value house.

Property tax rate: 0.73%

Median property value: $US158,600

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US1,490

44. Indiana

Thomas Kelley/Shutterstock

Indiana is a pretty affordable place to own property, with a tax rate well below 1%.

Property tax rate: 0.86%

Median property value: $US135,400

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US1,164

43. Kentucky

Shutterstock/Anne Kitzman

Kentucky’s low tax rates make it an affordable place to own property.

Property tax rate: 0.86%

Median property value: $US135,300

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US1,166

42. Oklahoma

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Oklahoma’s tax rates are relatively high compared to others this low in the ranking, but affordable property values keep the annual tax owed down considerably.

Property tax rate: 0.90%

Median property value: $US130,900

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US1,177

41. Wyoming

While tax rates in Wyoming are fairly low, property rates are higher, putting it at a much higher spot on the list.

Property tax rate: 0.61%

Median property value: $US213,300

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US1,298

40. New Mexico

New Mexico is fairly affordable, and offers residents some affordable tax rates.

Property tax rate: 0.79%

Median property value: $US166,800

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US1,617

39. Delaware

Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Delaware might have very low tax rates, but high property values make annual taxes on the median property higher than in other states.

Property tax rate: 0.56%

Median property value: $US244,700

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US1,153

38. Idaho

Joy Prescott/Shutterstock

The property taxes in Idaho are fairly low, though property values are higher than many other states this low on the list.

Property tax rate: 0.72%

Median property value: $US192,300

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US1,473

37. North Carolina

North Carolina is a fairly affordable place to own property.

Property tax rate: 0.85%

Median property value: $US165,000

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US1,410

36. Arizona

Joshua Lott/Reuters

Arizona’s property values are high, but tax rates aren’t.

Property tax rate: 0.69%

Median property value: $US209,600

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US1,440

35. Missouri

Shutterstock

Missouri’s tax rate is very close to 1%, but property values there aren’t very high.

Property tax rate: 0.97%

Median property value: $US151,600

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US1,987

34. Georgia

Davel5957/Getty Images

A million dollars could get you quite a bit of house in Georgia, but with a 0.91% tax rate, you’ll pay for it in taxes.

Property tax rate: 0.91%

Median property value: $US166,800

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US1,510

33. Nevada

Nevada’s property values are high, but low taxes help to keep it affordable.

Property tax rate: 0.64%

Median property value: $US242,400

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US1,542

32. Hawaii

Mark Pitt Images/Shutterstock

Property isn’t cheap in Hawaii – with median home values at over $US500,000, it’s not super affordable. But, Hawaiians have the lowest tax rates in the US.

Property tax rate: 0.27%

Median property value: $US587,700

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US1,607

31. Colorado

Tetra Images – Kelly/Getty Images

Colorado offers residents a choice of big cities and more rural, mountain living, but both come with a pretty low tax rate in this state.

Property tax rate: 0.53%

Median property value: $US313,600

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US1,647

30. Utah

Mint Images/Getty Images

Median property values above $US200,000 make Utah expensive, but low tax rates are helpful.

Property tax rate: 0.64%

Median property value: $US256,700

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US1,653

29. Florida

James R. Martin / Shutterstock.com

Florida falls somewhere in the middle when it comes to property taxes and home values.

Property tax rate: 0.93%

Median property value: $US196,800

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US1,827

28. North Dakota

Bob Pool/Shutterstock

North Dakota comes in at the middle of the list, with tax rates near 1% and median home values higher than many other Midwestern states.

Property tax rate: 0.99%

Median property value: $US185,000

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US2,025

27. Montana

Barbara D Hansen/Shutterstock

Montana has median home values at over the $US200,000 mark, but relatively low property taxes.

Property tax rate: 0.84%

Median property value: $US219,600

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US1,835

26. Kansas

Shutterstock

Kansas residents pay higher tax rates than many of the states lower on this list, but median home values are much lower than many of those states.

Property tax rate: 1.41%

Median property value: $US145,400

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US2,045

25. South Dakota

Scott Olson/Getty Images

South Dakota’s high tax rate makes up for the fact that median home values are affordable.

Property tax rate: 1.32%

Median property value: $US159,100

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US2,101

24. Virginia

Shutterstock

Virginia has a pretty average tax rate, but high home values will cost Virginia homeowners more than most states.

Property tax rate: 0.81%

Median property value: $US264,900

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US2,155

23. Ohio

Even with relatively low median home values, Ohio’s property tax rate over 1.50% puts it in the top 20 most expensive states for property taxes.

Property tax rate: 1.58%

Median property value: $US140,000

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US2,155

22. Iowa

AP/Charlie Riedel

The typical Iowan will pay a higher tax rate than most Americans.

Property tax rate: 1.56%

Median property value: $US142,300

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US2,219

21. Michigan

With home values higher than its southern neighbour, Ohio, Michigan residents will pay a bit more to own a home.

Property tax rate: 1.58%

Median property value: $US146,300

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US2,219

20. Minnesota

Minnesota residents will pay more than residents of neighbouring states like North Dakota, South Dakota, and Iowa, thanks to higher home prices.

Property tax rate: 1.13%

Median property value: $US211,800

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US2,388

19. Maine

Robert F. Bukaty/AP

High taxes in Maine mean that residents will pay a good amount for property tax.

Property tax rate: 1.36%

Median property value: $US184,500

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US2,515

18. Nebraska

Shutterstock

Nebraska’s taxes are fairly high, meaning that residents will pay over $US2,600 in taxes each year.

Property tax rate: 1.77%

Median property value: $US147,800

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US2,621

17. Pennsylvania

Home values in Pennsylvania are only a little bit higher than the median. But, high tax rates leave Pennsylvanians paying about $US2,700 a year in property tax.

Property tax rate: 1.59%

Median property value: $US174,100

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US2,767

16. Oregon

Oregon’s high tax rates and high home costs have Oregon residents paying over $US2,800 each year in property taxes alone.

Property tax rate: 1.01%

Median property value: $US287,300

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US2,890

15. Texas

Getty Images

Texas doesn’t have too high of a median home value, but high tax rates mean that the typical Texan will pay quite a bit in property taxes.

Property tax rate: 1.81%

Median property value: $US161,700

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US2,922

14. Washington DC

The median property value in the US capital is $US537,400, but low taxes mean that the typical DC resident will pay about $US2,900 in property taxes.

Property tax rate: 0.55%

Median property value: $US568,400

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US3,113

13. Alaska

Getty Images/NetaDegany

The typical Alaskan homeowner will spend over $US3,100 in property taxes each year.

Property tax rate: 1.18%

Median property value: $US265,200

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US3,136

12. Washington

Washington has fairly high tax rates, and high median home values, too.

Property tax rate: 1.01%

Median property value: $US311,700

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US3,142

11. Wisconsin

JenniferPhotographyImaging/Getty Images

Wisconsin residents pay close to 2% in property taxes, putting it in the top states in the US with the highest property taxes.

Property tax rate: 1.91%

Median property value: $US173,600

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US3,308

10. Maryland

Nicole S Glass/Shutterstock

With median home prices at nearly $US300,000, Maryland makes the top 10 states for highest property taxes.

Property tax rate: 1.09%

Median property value: $US305,500

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US3,344

9. California

With the third-highest median home values in the US, it’s not shocking to see California near the top of the list.

Property tax rate: 0.76%

Median property value: $US475,900

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US3,617

8. Rhode Island

Shuttershock/Jon Bilous

The typical Rhode Islander will pay over $US4,000 a year in property taxes.

Property tax rate: 1.66%

Median property value: $US249,800

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US4,154

7. Vermont

Santi Vasalli / Getty

The typical Vermonter will have a home half the value of the typical Californian, but will pay about $US600 more in property tax each year. Thank property taxes near 2% for that.

Property tax rate: 1.88%

Median property value: $US223,700

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US4,206

6. Illinois

AP

Illinois homeowners will pay the second-highest property tax in the US at 2.30%.

Property tax rate: 2.30%

Median property value: $US187,200

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US4,299

5. Massachusetts

Shutterstock

The typical Massachusetts homeowner will shell out over $US4,300 each year for property taxes.

Property tax rate: 1.23%

Median property value: $US366,800

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US4,508

4. New York

Ryan DeBerardinis/Shutterstock

New Yorkers’ typically high home values make a typical tax rate turn into a nearly $US5,000-per-year property tax payment.

Property tax rate: 1.68%

Median property value: $US302,200

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US5,157

3. New Hampshire

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

New Hampshire residents have the third-highest property tax values, and the typical resident will pay over $US5,300 each year in property taxes.

Property tax rate: 2.20%

Median property value: $US252,800

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US5,500

2. Connecticut

mtcurado/Getty Images

High tax rates and a high median home value make property taxes in Connecticut rather expensive.

Property tax rate: 2.11%

Median property value: $US272,700

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US5,746

1. New Jersey

luvemakphoto/iStock/Getty Images

The typical New Jersey homeowner will face about $US7,800 each year, making it the most expensive state for property taxes in the US.

Property tax rate: 2.47%

Median property value: $US327,700

Annual tax on the median-valued property: $US8,108

