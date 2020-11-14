Amex Platinum review: The best card for airport lounge access and other high-end travel perks, with a 75,000-point welcome bonus

The Platinum CardÂ® from American Express

Review: Is the Amex Platinum the best card for you?

If you want a premium rewards credit card â€” one that offers benefits like airport lounge access and annual statement credits for travel â€” Platinum CardÂ® from American Express should absolutely be on your shortlist. It has a $US550 annual fee (See Rates), you get some great perks in return, including access to fancy Centurion lounges at airports around the world.

While most of its benefits are related to travel â€” such as complimentary elite status with Hilton and Marriott and up to $US200 in annual airline fee credits â€” the Amex Platinum has added some new limited-time perks, such as statement credits for select streaming services, to keep the card relevant during the coronavirus pandemic. If you don’t travel much to begin with, though, this probably isn’t the card for you.

The Platinum Card earns American Express Membership Rewards points that you can transfer to more than a dozen travel partners, including both airline and hotel programs. It also offers a strong welcome bonus of 60,000 points after your spend at least $US5,000 in your first 3 months of account opening that can jumpstart your award travel.

This is a limited-time welcome bonus â€” the standard offer is 60,000 points after you spend $US5,000 in the first three months, so you now have the opportunity to earn an additional 15,000 points.

Beyond that, new cardholders can earn 10x points at US supermarkets and US gas stations in the first six months of cardmembership, on up to $US15,000 in spending. The Platinum Card typically only earns bonus points on flights booked directly through the airline or through Amex Travel and on prepaid hotels booked through Amex Travel, so new cardholders have the rare opportunity to maximise non-travel purchases for a limited time with this offer.

Business Insider’s David Slotnick found that he was able to get $US2,000 in value during in his first year with the Platinum Card when he factored in the 60,000-point welcome bonus. With the current 75,000-point welcome bonus, you’re looking at an additional 15,000 points, which are worth $US300 based on valuations from The Points Guy. That boosts the potential first-year value to $US2,300 â€” and that’s not even factoring in the bonus points you can earn on US supermarket and US gas station purchases in the first six months.

The main competitor of the Platinum Card is the Chase Sapphire ReserveÂ®, which also has a $US550 annual fee. The Sapphire Reserve could be a better pick if you want high-value options for using your points that don’t involve travel, since Chase’s Pay Yourself Back program lets you redeem for groceries, home-improvement purchases, and more with a 50% bonus in point value with the Sapphire Reserve. But if you travel frequently and want as many hotel and airport lounge perks as possible, the Amex Platinum is hard to beat.

Bottom line: If you want as many premium travel perks as possible, the Amex Platinum could be the right card for you. The $US550 annual fee is high, but you get a long list of benefits such as various airport lounge access options, complimentary elite status with two hotel programs, and annual statement credits for airline fees and Uber.

Amex Platinum versus other Amex cards

The Platinum CardÂ® from American Express American ExpressÂ® Gold Card American ExpressÂ® Green Card

Annual fee

$US550

Annual fee

$US250 (See Rates)

Annual fee

$US150

Rewards rate

5x points on airfare purchased directly through the airline, and on flights and hotels booked through Amex Travel***

1 point per dollar on everything else (Note: New cardmembers can earn 10x points on eligible purchases at U.S. Gas Stations and U.S. Supermarkets, on up to $US15,000 in combined purchases, during the first 6 months of card membership)

Rewards rate

4x points at restaurants worldwide, and at US supermarkets*

3x points on flights booked directly through the airline or Amex Travel

1 point per dollar on everything else

Rewards rate

3x points on travel, and at restaurants worldwide

1 point per dollar on everything else

Welcome bonus

60,000 points after your spend at least $US5,000 in your first 3 months of account opening

Welcome bonus

60,000 points after you spend at least $US4,000 in your first 6 months of account opening

Welcome bonus

30k points after you spend $US2K in the first 3 months from account opening

Statement credits

Up to $US200 in airline fee credits each year

Up to $US200 in Uber credits each year

Up to $US100 in Saks credit each year

Statement credits

Up to $US120 in dining credits each year**

Statement credits

Up to $US100 CLEAR credit

Up to $US100 LoungeBuddy credit

Other travel benefits

Gold elite status with Hilton and Marriott

Airport lounge access (Priority Pass, Centurion lounges, and more)

Other travel benefits

None

Other travel benefits

None

Platinum Card American ExpressÂ® Gold Card American ExpressÂ® Green Card *on up to $US25,000 spent at US supermarkets per calendar year, then 1x

**up to $US10 in statement credits per month when you use the Amex Gold card at Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Boxed, and participating Shake Shack locations

***Note: Starting January 1, 2021, the 5x points will apply up to $US500,000 on these purchases per calendar year

Amex Platinum versus other premium travel cards

The Platinum CardÂ® from American Express Chase Sapphire Reserve Citi PrestigeÂ® Card

Annual Fee

$US550

Annual Fee

$US550

Annual Fee

$US495

Rewards rate

5x Amex Membership Rewards points on airfare purchased directly through the airline, and flights and hotels booked through Amex Travel ***

1 point per dollar on everything else

Rewards rate

10x Chase Ultimate Rewards points on Lyft Rides

3x points on dining and travel

1 point per dollar on everything else

Rewards rate

5x points at restaurants and on air travel

3x points at hotels and on cruise lines

1 point per dollar on everything else

Welcome bonus

60,000 points after your spend at least $US5,000 in your first 3 months of account opening

Welcome bonus

50k points after you spend $US4k in the first 3 months from account opening

Welcome bonus

50k points after you spend $US4k in the first 3 months from account opening

Elite Status Benefits

Gold elite status with Hilton and Marriott

Elite Status Benefits

None

Elite Status Benefits

None

Statement Credits

Up to $US200 in airline fee credits each year

Up to $US200 in Uber credits each year

Up to $US100 in Saks credit each year

Statement Credits

Up to $US300 in travel credits each year

Up to $US120 in DoorDash credit*

Complimentary year of DoorDash DashPass membership

Statement Credits

4th Night Free on hotel stays booked through Citi

Up to $US250 in travel credits each year

Lounge Access

Priority Pass, Centurion lounges, and more

Lounge Access

Priority Pass

Lounge Access

Priority Pass

Platinum Card Chase Sapphire ReserveÂ® Not available through Business Insider *on up to $US60 with DoorDash in 2020, and up to $US60 with DoorDash in 2021

***Note: Starting January 1, 2021, the 5X points will apply up to $US500,000 on these purchases per calendar year

Using Membership Rewards points

The Platinum Card earns Membership Rewards points, the currency of Amex’s loyalty program. They can be exchanged for statement credits or cash back, used to book travel through Amex’s travel website, or transferred to any of 19 airline and three hotel transfer partners (transferable points like these are among the most valuable).

Membership Rewards points don’t have a fixed value, so it’s a bit tricky to figure out how much they’re worth. To get an idea, we can look at valuations published by the travel website The Points Guy. The website’s team approximates the value of each Amex point point at 2 cents, though it’s possible to get a lesser or much greater value depending on how you use them.

The Platinum Card comes with a welcome offer of 60,000 points after your spend at least $US5,000 in your first 3 months of account opening. Based on The Points Guy’s valuations, those are worth about $US1,500 which alone makes up for two (almost three) years of the annual fee.

If you transfer them to airline frequent-flyer programs and use them to fly round-trip to Europe â€” or even one-way in first class â€” you could end up getting a much higher value.

Amex Platinum card features

Even among premium credit cards, the Platinum Card stands out for offering the longest list of benefits you’ll find. This includes both a healthy selection of travel credits and perks like lounge access, as well as statement credits for Saks purchases and access to the Amex concierge service.

Airport lounge access

The Platinum Card offers access to various airport lounges, not just the Priority Pass lounges you can access with the Chase Sapphire ReserveÂ® and the Citi Prestige (though you can access these, too).

This includes:

Amex’s proprietary Centurion lounges, located at more than 10 airports in the US and with one location in Hong Kong. These lounges offer comfortable seating, complimentary cocktails, and food created by award-winning chefs. Access to these lounges is limited to holders of Platinum Card or Amex Centurion cards.

If you’re flying with Delta and carry a Platinum Card, you can also access any Delta Sky Club lounge. With more than 30 locations, Sky Clubs offer snacks, complimentary soft and alcoholic drinks (with more “premium” drinks available for purchase), fast WiFi, and a place to unwind. Some also feature showers.

International American Express lounges (with locations in countries like Argentina, Australia, and Mexico)

Escape Lounges, with locations in the US and UK

Finally, the Platinum Card comes with a membership to Priority Pass membership, a network of more than 1,200 airport lounges around the world. With that membership, you and two guests can access any lounge location (as long as there’s room) to enjoy free snacks, drinks, newspapers and magazines, showers, and more.

$US200 airline fee credit

Every calendar year, the Platinum Card offers up to a $US200 credit toward incidental fees on one airline of your choice.

It doesn’t cover tickets but applies to a wide variety of things such as checked bags, flight-change fees, in-flight food and drinks, fees for travelling with a pet, airport-lounge day passes (if you don’t already have complimentary access), and sometimes even things like seat assignments and extra-legroom upgrade fees at one airline.

Up to $US200 in Uber credit each year

The Platinum Card offers up to $US200 in statement credits toward Uber rides each year. The credit is broken into chunks â€” each month, you’ll get a $US15 credit added to your linked Uber account, with an extra $US20 for a total of $US35 each December.

If you travel regularly or live close to a city, this is an easy perk to get value from. You can also put the credits toward UberEats orders.

In addition, your account will be upgraded to Uber VIP status. There aren’t a ton of perks with this, and it’s available only in some cities, but you’ll only be connected to drivers with at least a 4.8-star rating.

Up to $US100 in Saks credit each year

The Platinum Card offers up to $US50 in statement credits when you use the card to make a Saks purchase from January to June, and up to $US50 again from July through December each year.

Elite status with Hilton Honours and Marriott Bonvoy

The Platinum card comes with Gold-level elite status at both Marriott and Hilton loyalty programs.

If you stay at hotels even a few nights a year, these benefits can be extremely valuable â€” Hilton offers Gold elites free breakfast for two each morning.

Up to $US100 to cover the application fee for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck

TSA PreCheck and Global Entry are absolute musts for just about any traveller. Once you enroll, you can use special lanes to breeze through airport security â€” you won’t have to remove shoes and light coats, and you can leave your laptop in your bag. With Global Entry, you can use a fast lane when you return to the US from abroad, which makes clearing immigration and customs easy and quick.

The programs cost $US85 to $US100, and American Express will provide a credit for that fee every four years (memberships are valid for five years).

Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts

Amex Platinum cardmembers can access the Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts program. When you book participating hotels through Amex Travel, you’ll enjoy perks including room upgrades, free breakfast, late checkout, free Wi-Fi, and a unique amenity at each hotel, like a credit to use at on-property spas or restaurants.

Amex Platinum concierge

Platinum Card holders also get exclusive concierge service. The concierge service can be helpful for things like getting tickets to shows orhelping you plan a trip itinerary. While the services are complimentary, you’re responsible for paying for any services booked or purchases made on your behalf

Limited-time benefits to use during quarantine

It’s also worth noting that American Express has added some limited-time benefits to account for the fact that Platinum cardholders can’t take advantage of perks like airport lounge access during the coronavirus pandemic. The Platinum Card is offering up to $US320 in statement credits when you use it to pay for select U.S. streaming and wireless telephone services (up to $US20 per month) from May 2020 to December 2020. Additionally, Amex cardholders will notice more non-travel Amex Offers available in their accounts online, including cash-back deals and opportunities to earn bonus points on wine purchases.

The Platinum CardÂ® from American Express

Amex Platinum costs and fees

As discussed above, the Platinum Card has a $US550 annual fee. This isn’t waived for the first year, so you’ll start paying it as soon as you’re approved for the card. However, if you’re an active-duty servicemember, you could be able to get the Amex Platinum without the annual fee.

The card doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees but it does have an APR of 15.99% to 22.99% (variable) when you use the Pay Over Time financing option(rather than paying your statement balance in full each month) . Additionally, there’s a late payment fee and a returned payment fee of up to $US38 (See Rates).

If you’re considering this card, make sure you’re able to pay your statement balance in full each month â€” both because the interest fees will rack up quickly if you don’t, and there are better cards to consider if you need to carry a balance from month to month.

