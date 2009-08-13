Personal Finance Startup Mint Raises $14 Million

Update: Mint.com has raised $14 million in financing, according to a SEC filing.

DAG Ventures led the round; Founder’s Fund and existing investors Benchmark Capital, Shasta Ventures, First Round Capital, and Sherpalo also participated.

Mint founder and CEO Aaron Patzer declined to disclose Mint’s valuation, but says, “it is a decidedly up round.”

He adds: Mint.com is the leading online personal finance tool, now with 1.4m registered users. Mint is tracking over $175 billion in transactions, $47 billion in assets and has identified $300 million in potential savings for its users. Revenues are undisclosed, but are up 8x year over year.

Now that we have a sampling of about 2% of online US households, we’ve also been seeing some interesting economic trends. This data, particularly at the merchant level, has attracted considerable press interest as of late.

Earlier: Mint bundles your bank accounts and brokerage accounts into a free, well-designed site, and offers budgeting and spending analysis tools.

The idea is that this could be a good buy someday for a portal like Yahoo (YHOO) or AOL (TWX), or even a big bank.

For instance, we’ve heard that Yahoo has recently been sniffing around at Mint’s competitor, Wesabe. The company admits it has “had some interest from various companies,” but is “focused on building the business.”

Earlier this year, we calculated that Mint could reach $10 million in sales this year if it hits its 2009 growth targets. Mint’s expenses include servers, engineers, and paying banks about $7 or $8 per year, per user, for access to your accounts.

Previously, the company has raised more than $17 million in financing from Benchmark Capital, Shasta Ventures, First Round Capital, and angel investors.

Mint received 1.04 million U.S. unique visitors in July, according to Compete, about flat since January.

(Via Rafat Ali.)

