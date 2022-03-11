For lesbians, major life events don’t just happen — so if I ever want to retire, I have to start planning now

. Amanda Smith

As a lesbian, I always have to plan ahead for big life events.

Women tend to earn less than men and live longer, so we’re at a disadvantage in retirement planning.

But I’m used to planning and fighting, and I’ll do it to protect my future.

This article is part of Women of Means, a series about women taking charge of their finances.

I opened the message and saw the two vertical lines.

The left line was a soft, faint pink — the first hello from her little girl. The photo didn’t need an announcement. My best friend was going to be a mother. “We weren’t even trying,” she said.

As a lesbian, “it just happened” isn’t in my vocabulary.

Big life events, such as having a baby, are more practical and planned than romantic. The trifecta of house, marriage, and kids requires creativity and patience to pull off. The promise of a lifestyle of freedom and acceptance attracts us to cities. Unaffordable cities. San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles embrace and celebrate self-expression, in a way that smaller, cheaper communities don’t — or won’t. Society’s structures don’t bend as nicely for queer communities.

Our finances, our families, and our futures suffer because of it.

And it’s that future after the working and family-life stages that we need to think about now: retirement.

We have a small margin for error

While progress has made space for women in leadership roles, the gender wage gap continues. Men still earn more and work more. For gay women, the low wages and high expenses inadvertently slows down retirement planning.

Timothy LaPean, a certified financial planner in Minneapolis, specializes in helping women and members of LGBTQ+ communities manage their finances. While there are many nuances to achieving financial success, ultimately, he finds that much of the challenge for women comes down to earning less, then living longer, than men.

“In my practice, I’ve also noticed women tend to seek more meaningful work, often for lower pay,” LaPean said. “Women are also less inclined to negotiate a salary, not wanting to make waves or rock the boat. Men ask for more and don’t feel bad about it.”

He continued: “Women are cautious in their retirement planning and are less confident about speculative investments or abstract long-term planning. My clients have a small margin for error. When there’s fewer financial resources available, every mistake hurts. The memory holds onto those losses.”

It can take time for gay people to set finances straight

Being gay has felt like constantly paying off a debt: Repaying my close relationships because I was too scared to confide in them about my sexuality. Rejuvenating my body — and my credit score — after overconsuming to self-soothe internalized shame.

My mental and emotional well-being are inextricably linked to my financial health. I wish I’d realized it sooner. I’m still paying off a decade and a half of deliberate distraction, of wrestling with my identity.

I could have capitalized on those invaluable years, lost in the abyss, to set myself up for financial security in retirement. The golden rule of planning for later life is time in the market. But in those years of perpetual flight or fight, consolidating wealth was the last thing on my mind.

Beyond the repressed emotions of formative years, there are the more practical hurdles of being a gay woman, such as securing a home loan or having a willing family member act as a guarantor.

Money is often left out of wider cultural conversations about LGBTQ+ equality.

With 63% of queer millennials expecting to become parents, building wealth has never been more important. For lesbians starting a family, it helps to mutually agree on the cost to invest in the fertility process and choose which mom will be the primary caregiver. Both are decisions that affect retirement, from how much the family can save to how much Social Security they can get.

Being a gay woman comes with a psychological advantage

Jennifer Hatch, the president of Christopher Street Financial in New York, who works exclusively with women, offers lesbians empowering self-sufficiency, motivation, and career clarity as they ignore the societal expectation of dependence on a husband.

“Gay women typically view their financial world as a whole with their partners and children,” Hatch said. “Like all females, gay women are just as likely to take greater financial care of the partners and children at the expense of their own retirement needs.”

Approaching 34, I’m starting to take myself and my finances seriously. I want to have a child and buy a house, but I’ve accepted that these milestones will happen in my own time. I’ve chosen the path of freelancing so I can decide how much I earn, and ultimately, invest. I pay myself first, via my savings and investing accounts, before I pay for anything else. I’ve redefined unhealthy money behaviors and switched from short-term pleasure to long-term preparation.

My story has a happy ending. I met the love of my life, and we’re now married. I’m capitalizing on my ability as a gay woman to consciously choose when it’s right for us to start a family. I’m beginning to realize that has its own privilege. When you fight this hard for love, you do everything to protect it — now and when we reach retirement.