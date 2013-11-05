Here's The Cool Lesson That That Was Delivered To Teach Twitter Engineers About Personal Finance

Last month, Wealthfront’sAdam Nash gave a speech at Twitter headquarters entitled “Personal Finance for Engineers.”

Personal finance can be a “noisy” field, with a lot of investing aphorisms thrown around as fact.

And because engineers understand and prefer maths, Nash describes, they tend to think they are being rational with their money. Even when they are not.

Given the imminent IPO, and the windfall that will accrue to several employees, this is an important lesson.

Nash’s presentation is a solid intro and useful refresher into the world of personal finance, especially for the more quantitatively-inclined.

We pulled his slides, courtesy of Wealthfront.

