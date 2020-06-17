Master your Money Live Digital Bootcamp: Personal finance experts will share their advice for millennials looking to plan their financial future despite the uncertain times

The global pandemic created uncertainty for many people, regardless of their individual financial circumstances. What’s ahead is not entirely clear – and that’s what worries people.

For millennials, many of whom graduated into the Great Recession, the challenges ahead may seem even more overwhelming.

To help millennials cope with the next set of challenges, BI presents a Planning for the Future in Uncertain Times, is a live digital event as part of our Master Your Money series.

The event will convene personal finance experts to talk about how millennials can make – and, in some cases, re-make – financial plans, and dedicate themselves to achieving tangible financial goals – even if there are setbacks and delays.

The discussion will be moderated by Tanza Loudenback, personal finance correspondent and Certified Financial Planner candidate at Business Insider. Speakers include Kelly Lannan, a member of BI’s Money Council and vice president of Young Investors for Personal Investing, a unit of Fidelity Investments, and Anna N’Jie-Konte, a certified financial planner and host of the “First-Gen Realness” podcast.

This live digital event will take place on Wednesday, July 8 at 12:00 ET.

