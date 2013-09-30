5 Personal Finance Experts Tell Us What's In Their Wallet

Run a web search for ‘best credit cards’ and chances are it would take a lifetime to wade through half the results.

Finding the right one is a whole other challenge. There are nearly twice as many credit cards in circulation in the U.S. as there are human beings, and terms change so frequently that entire websites are dedicated to sifting through them for consumers.

We thought we’d take a different approach.

We reached out to a handful of the sharpest minds in personal finance today to ask them a simple question:

What’s in their wallet?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.