5 Personal Finance Experts Tell Us What's In Their Wallet

Capital One Venture Rewards Card: 'I travel a lot, and the Venture Card is the best all-around travel credit card on the market, in my opinion. It basically offers 2% cash back across all purchases when you redeem miles for any travel-related expense, which means you're not only getting a lot of bang for your buck, but you aren't forced into flying on one particular airline or staying at one hotel chain either. I use the Venture Card as my primary credit card and to make most everyday purchases.

American Express Hilton Credit Card: 'I got the Hilton Credit Card primarily for the initial bonus and because having it was a way to keep the Hilton points I already had from expiring. I only use it when I stay at a Hilton property because it only offers truly attractive rewards on Hilton-oriented purchases, as you would expect from a hotel-specific credit card.'

Chase Amtrak Credit Card: 'I got the Amtrak Credit Card purely for the initial bonus: enough points for 2 free round-trip tickets from the Washington, D.C. area to New York. My wife and I actually ended up using them to go up to the city for our first wedding anniversary.'

WILDCARD: 'I'm also considering applying for the Citi Diamond Preferred Card. My family has some big expenses coming up in a few months, and having 0% on purchases for 18 months would be really nice.'