Community 1st Bank Las Vegas review: Hispanic American-owned bank with competitive CD rates

Overall bank rating
|Feature
|Insider rating (out of 5)
|Checking
|3.5
|Savings
|3.25
|Money market account
|3
|CD
|3.25
|Trustworthiness
|4
|Total
|3.5
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Savings
The account also has a debit card option which provides an easier way to access your money. However, if you want to avoid being charged on a debit transaction, you’ll need to keep track of the four free transaction limit permitted per quarter.
If you’re searching for a higher APY, one of the accounts in our best savings accounts guide may be a better fit.
Checking
However, there are a couple of additional fees that can stack up if you don’t manage your account closely. There’s a $US1 ($AU1) monthly service charge that can’t be waived, a $US7 ($AU10).50 ($AU10) overdraft fee when you overdraw from your account, and a $US1 ($AU1).50 charge each time you use an out-of-network ATM. Also, keep in mind that Community 1st Bank only has four free ATMs in New Mexico.
CD
The APY is competitive compared to other brick-and-mortar banks, especially for term lengths with an opening deposit of $US100 ($AU138),000 or more.
Money market account
How Community 1st Bank Las Vegas Works
Community 1st Bank Las Vegas is a Hispanic American-owned bank with three branches in Mora and Las Vegas, New Mexico. The bank also has four ATMs in those cities.
Customer service is available at the branch location or through telephone Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The bank’s mobile banking reviews are a mixed bag, so your mobile experience may vary depending on which phone you have. The bank’s mobile app has 2 out of 5 stars in the Apple Store and 5 out of 5 stars in the Google Play Store.
Community 1st Bank Las Vegas is FDIC insured, so individual accounts are protected up to $US250,000 ($AU344,115), and joint accounts are protected up to $US500,000 ($AU688,230).
How trustworthy is Community 1st Bank Las Vegas Bank?
We use ratings from the Better Business Bureau to help determine the trustworthiness of a bank because the BBB looks at how businesses resolve customer issues. Community 1st Bank Las Vegas hasn’t been rated yet by the BBB.
A good rating isn’t necessarily the end-all-be-all in determining whether a bank may be right for you. You could also talk to friends or family if they’ve banked there or read online customer reviews.
The bank has not gone through any public controversies in the last few years.
How Community 1st Bank Las Vegas compares
We compared Community 1st Bank Las Vegas with two other Hispanic American-owned financial institutions in New Mexico: Centinel Bank of Taos and Guadalupe Credit Union.
These institutions are considered minority depository institutions by the FDIC and NCUA, so they are geared toward serving local communities and often won’t have a large branch or ATM network.
Community 1st Bank Las Vegas vs. Centinel Bank of Taos
If you’re looking for a savings or money market account, Community 1st Bank Las Vegas may offer better options. Centinel Bank of Taos charges a higher monthly service fee and offers a lower interest rate on both accounts. There’s also no debit card option on the
Both Community 1st Bank Las Vegas and Centinel Bank of Taos offer solid CD options. Community 1st Bank Las Vegas has higher rates for shorter terms, but Centinel Bank of Taos has better rates for longer terms. Your decision between the two may come down to which term length you think would be best.
Community 1st Bank Las Vegas vs. Guadalupe Credit Union
Frequent travelers will likely find Guadalupe Credit Union’s branch presence and ATM network more appealing than Community 1st Bank Las Vegas. Guadalupe Credit Union has six branches and is a part of the Co-Op Share Network and CU Anytime Network, which provides access to over 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs.
However, if you’re more concerned with local banking, deciding between the two will depend on your account preferences. Guadalupe Credit Union’s standout account is its checking account – there’s no minimum opening deposit and low monthly service. Meanwhile, Community 1st Bank Las Vegas offers solid CD rates.