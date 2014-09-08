17 Books About Money Everyone Should Read In Their 20s

Now that we’re all headed back to the office to buckle down for fall, it’s a great time to work on a little self-improvement.
Head back to the gym, explore a new neighbourhood … learn more about managing money and building wealth.
If that third one is on your list, you’re in luck.
Here, we’ve highlighted some of the best personal finance books out there for 20-somethings, from expert-recommended classics to some of our favourite new editions. Just because we aren’t going back to school doesn’t mean there isn’t more to learn.
In a breezy, irreverent style, Sethi lays out a serious six-week personal finance program for 20- to 35-year-olds who want to master their money with the least amount of effort and then get on with their lives.
Why it's great for young people:
''I Will Teach You To Be Rich' is hands down the BEST book out there for the younger generation,' says J. Money from Rockstar Finance. 'It's funny, educational, and full of exact 'how tos.' And a super easy one at that -- which anyone with A.D.D. can appreciate (like me!).'
'If You Can: How Millennials Can Get Rich Slowly,' was written by William Bernstein, cofounder of investment management firm Efficient Frontier Advisors, for his grandchildren's generation. In it, Bernstein offers a short, 7,000-word guide to retiring with $US1 million in the bank. You can read an excerpt on Business Insider.
Why it's great for young people:
Bernstein debunks the 'you won't get Social Security by the time you retire' myth, and explains the hurdles specifically facing the millennial generation. Plus, any cash-strapped 20-something can get access: He's giving the book away for free on his website.
First published in 1996, 'The Millionaire Next Door' distills Stanley and Danko's findings from more than 20 years of research into seven key characteristics that explain how the elite club of America's millionaires became rich.
Why it's great for young people:
''The Millionaire Next Door' is great for people in their 20s because it talks about the basics of personal finance,' says Rob Gough, cofounder and president of Eckim (DefinitiveDeals.com, CouponChad.com). With simple, commonsense lessons like 'spend less than you earn,' 'avoid buying status objects,' and 'diversify your investments,' the book helps readers develop good habits from the very beginning.
Alexa Von Tobel, author of 'Financially Fearless: The LearnVest Program For Taking Control Of Your Money,' is known for her role as the founder and CEO of financial planning startup LearnVest, which has raised $US69 million since it was founded in 2007. Her book distills the financial planning insight her company gives to its clients.
Why it's great for young people:
Von Tobel herself is a millennial who started her company in her 20s, and her book is snappy, accessible, and full of relatable anecdotes, like why a fire in her friend's home made her forever an advocate of renters' insurance. 'Financially Fearless' provides worksheets in the book, and can be accompanied by LearnVest's online offerings and app.
Author Thomas Corley spent five years studying the lives of both rich people and poor people, and managed to segment out what he calls 'rich habits' and 'poverty habits,' meaning the tendencies of those who fit in each group. In 'Rich Habits,' he outlines his findings.
Why it's great for young people:
Habits take a while to build, and the earlier you start, the better. If factors as simple as regular exercise and calling friends on their birthdays can increase your chances of attaining wealth, what have you got to lose?
In 'The Investment Answer,' Goldie and Murray provide a general guide to investing by focusing on five decisions every investor has to make. These include whether to invest alone or with a professional; how to allocate among stocks, bonds, and cash; and when to sell or buy assets.
Why it's great for young people:
'Investing is an important part of personal finance for everybody, but most people hate reading about investing,' says David Welliver, editor of MoneyUnder30.com. 'This brief, easy-to-read book is the most approachable investing book I've come across. There are plenty of other good investing books for those that want to get their hands dirty, but for anybody who doesn't, this is the book to read.'
The Nobel-winning behavioural economist takes readers on a tour of the mind and explains the two systems that drive the way we think -- one fast and emotional, the other slow and logical -- offering practical insights into how we make choices in both our business and our personal lives.
Why it's great for young people:
'Personal finance is really nothing but a series of decisions,' says Meg Marco, executive editor of Consumerist. ''Thinking, Fast and Slow' will help readers understand what drives them to make the choices they make,' she says, and allows them 'access to insights about how the brain works, which can have a profound effect on the decision-making process.'
Bach delivers a practical, straight-forward guide to financial security that starts and ends with the maxim: 'Pay yourself first.' Before worrying about taxes or investing or budgeting, focus on paying yourself for the work you do every day by putting it aside to be accessed later. Bach emphasises the importance of using automated payroll deductions to avoid the temptation of using savings to pay today's bills.
Why it's great for young people:
'I really appreciate how specific David gets in the book and how simple he keeps the message,' writes Philip Taylor at PTMoney. 'I'd recommend 'The Automatic Millionaire
A savvy, realistic finance book written for those who are making entry-level pay but love their lattes and nights out with friends. Torabi teaches readers how to splurge without draining the bank and where to find easy places to save money to balance it out.
Why it's great for young people:
Torabi's book is funny, concise, and tackles the issues college grads are most likely to come across in their first few years handling their own finances. More importantly, says John Ulzheimer, a credit expert at CreditSesame.com, 'You're So Money' 'was written by someone who is actually IN the personal finance space and not just someone who churns out books, so she actually understands the things about which she writes.'
Napoleon Hill, a Great Depression-era author and former advisor to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, interviewed over 500 successful people to figure out the key to their good fortune. He shared his insights in 'Think and Grow Rich,' one of the best-selling books of all time.
Why it's great for young people:
Hill's six-step plan to building wealth is based on deciding exactly how much money you aim to earn and what you're willing to do to get it (it's not as ominous as it sounds). In your 20s, you're in the perfect position to create a plan, and then spend the upcoming years executing it.
'Debt-Free By 30: Practical Advice For The Young, Broke, And Upwardly Mobile' by Jason Anthony and Karl Cluck
Written by two 20-somethings who found themselves drowning in debt, 'Debt-Free by 30' describes their descent into debt and the methods they used to dig themselves out before their 30th birthdays.
Why it's great for young people:
''Debt-Free By 30' covers the basics of prioritizing your debt, finding extra money to pay it down faster and handling situations in which you might be tempted to rack up more debt,' writes Erin Burt at Kiplinger. 'Methodically paying off your credit cards may not sound sexy, but this book will make you a believer and give you the tools to pull it off.'
Tackling subjects like student loans, credit card debt, and the basics of insurance, 'The Money Book' speaks directly to people having to deal with money issues and budgets for the first time.
Why it's great for young people:
'Most personal finance books seem to be written with the about-to-retire set in mind,' writes Geoffrey James at Inc. 'In this sprightly offering, TV star Suze Orman helps millennials navigate the basics of the financial world, like coping with huge student loans and a job market that, for young people, is nearly as dismal as the Great Depression.'
Siebold spent 30 years interviewing over 1,000 millionaires and billionaires to figure out what it is exactly that they're doing right. 'Everyone has the same opportunity to acquire wealth,' he wrote on Business Insider.
Why it's great for young people:
'How Rich People Think' provides insights into becoming wealthy, broken down into bite-sized chapters perfect for reading on the subway or over lunch. In it, Siebold recommends further reading and concrete action steps to help ambitious young people build their own wealth.
A financial planner by training, Richards focuses on the silly mistakes people make over and over again -- spending money they don't have, buying high because everyone else is, buying things that aren't meaningful -- and explains how our natural instincts lead us astray even when we know what we should be doing instead.
Why it's great for young people:
Using simple, funny situations any young person can relate to, ''The Behaviour Gap' lays out why we make bad decisions with our money,' says Motley Fool columnist Morgan Housel, 'and offers easy tips and suggestions on how to change our behaviour.'
A professor of finance at Washington State University, Nofsinger delves into the ways psychology affects investors, giving a comprehensive overview of how to make smart investing decisions for those eager to try their hand at the market.
Why it's great for young people:
Starting to invest -- and invest smartly -- right out of college 'is one of the fastest ways to obtain financial independence and maintain your standard of living in retirement,' says Victor Ricciardi, a finance professor at Goucher College. To make sure his students understand the basics, Ricciardi teaches 'The Psychology of Investing' in his behavioural finance course, 'and my students definitely enjoy it,' he says.
Former host of CNBC's daily personal finance show, 'On the Money,' Ulrich offers a step-by-step guide on how to budget your monthly expenses, avoid the pitfalls of high credit card interest rates, and find the best way to pay off student loans.
Why it's great for young people:
Kimberly Palmer, senior editor for U.S. News & World Report, recommends 'Generation Debt' for 20-somethings 'because it lays out how to overcome debt' and how to map out 'an overall spending plan to create a healthy and stable financial life.'
'Rich Dad Poor Dad: What The Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That The Poor And Middle Class Do Not!' by Robert Kiyosaki
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' is well over a decade old, but is still one of the most-referenced and discussed personal finance books available. While telling the story of learning from two dads (as you'd expect, one is rich and one is poor), Kiyosaki relays six lessons to become wealthy, including 'the rich don't work for money,' and 'work to learn, not for the money.'
Why it's great for young people:
Although Kiyosaki's book is somewhat polarising, it provides a unique perspective on earning and business while encouraging entrepreneurship, a career path that's only gaining popularity among recent grads.
