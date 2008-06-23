Personal Democracy Forum, Tweet By Tweet

We can’t make it to Personal Democracy Forum 2008, the two-day tech-meets-politics event that kicked off this morning. But SAI correspondent Nate Westheimer, who has a little more spare time these days, will be keeping us up to date, via Twitter.



You can follow Nate’s Twitterstream below or here (we’re reasonably sure it will be more coherent than this weekend’s presidential debate); we may also get a report or two that’s longer than 140 characters (particularly if, as rumoured, Barack Obama makes a guest appearance). First big update: Free Nokia N95 phones to lucky winners!

