Stay Sharp Between Trims With Your Own Personal Barber

This is the Circular Motion Personal Barber from Hammacher Schlemmer.



Why We Love It: For the days when you don’t have time to get a trim but need to look your best, this electric hair trimmer cuts hair to four different lengths (1/8″, 1/4″, 3/8″, or 1/2″). It fits in your hand, and uses a rotary cutting system with stainless steel blades to accommodate your head shape.

It comes with a rechargeable battery, which provides four five-minute hair cuts after a 16-hour charge, or an AC adaptor. There’s also a comb, scissors, and barber’s cape if you really want to take it to the next level.

Where To Buy: Available through Hammacher Schlemmer.

Cost: $60.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

