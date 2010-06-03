Personal Bankruptcies Jump 9% In May, And The Outlook For The Year Has Been Jacked Up

From the American Bankruptcy Institute: May Consumer Bankruptcy Filings up 9 per cent from Last Year



The 136,142 consumer bankruptcies filed in May represented a 9 per cent increase nationwide over the 124,838 filings recorded in May 2009, according to the American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI), relying on data from the National Bankruptcy Research centre (NBKRC). NBKRC’s data also showed that the May consumer filings represented a 6 per cent decrease from the 144,490 consumer filings recorded in April 2010. …

“While consumer filings dipped slightly from last month, housing debt and other financial burdens weighing on consumers are still a cause for concern,” said ABI Executive Director Samuel J. Gerdano. “Consumer filings this year remain on track to top 1.6 million filings.”