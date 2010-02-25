Barry Ritholtz Now "Persona Non Grata" At CNBC*

Barry Ritholtz joins a long list of folks who have been unplugged CNBC for one perceived offence or another. It seems as though, in this case, the feeling was mutual.*



From the Big Picture:

I have become Persona Non Grata at CNBC.

There was an issue with some really obnoxious blog comments (they were deleted); I started asking not to be booked with really dumb guests (I also requested no Octobox). I did do Fox a few times (But really, who cares about that? I do all media outlets on behalf of my firm).

With Dylan gone, I dont hear from Fast Money, and with Kudlow, I was told I was “too nuanced“– a phrase that is hardly ever used to describe me. I hadn’t done Squawk Box in years, and I know Joe Kernan ain’t no fan of blogs.

Such is life in the big city . . .

Read the whole story at The Big Picture »

* UPDATE: This post originally said that Barry had been “booted” off CNBC. As Barry describes, and as a source close to the proceedings confirms, it was more of a gradual phase-out.



