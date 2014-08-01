Person Writes The Washington Post A Genius Letter Defending Fred Flintstone's Honour

Washington Post sports columnist Sally Jenkins wrote an article about Ravens running back Ray Rice getting a two-game suspension following a physical altercation with his wife.

She likened his behaviour to that of a caveman, writing that he was, “a running back going all Flintstone on his wife.”

One WaPo reader, Martin Kramer from Takoma Park, took exception to Jenkins besmirching Fred Flintstone’s good name and told the paper about it.

His letter is amazing. Here’s how it appeared in print (via @kevin_reiss):

