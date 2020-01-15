The person who posted the video showing the Ukrainian plane being taken down by an Iranian missile has been arrested

BNO News Screenshots from the video.

The person who published a video of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 being downed by an Iranian missile last week has been arrested, according to Iran’s Fars News Agency.

Iran initially denied wrongdoing in the plane crash before ultimately accepting responsibility on Saturday.

While Iran was doubling down on its denial, the video helped confirm international suspicions that an accidental missile launch was likely to blame.

The person who shared a video of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 being struck by an Iranian missile last week has been arrested by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, Fars News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Fars, described as a “semi-official” news agency of the Iranian government, said the results of an investigation into the unnamed person would be released to the public.

The Boeing 737 crashed outside of Tehran shortly after taking off on Wednesday, hours after Iran fired a barrage of missiles at two US-occupied military bases in Iraq. All 176 people on the plane were killed.

BREAKING: New video appears to show missile hitting Flight 752 before it crashed near Tehran, killing 176 people pic.twitter.com/Jb3Cy3OgUT — BNO News (@BNONews) January 9, 2020

While experts suspected that an accidental missile was to blame, Iran at first vehemently denied any wrongdoing and claimed that the plane’s engine malfunctioned.

As Ukrainian investigators arrived in Iran on Thursday to collect evidence at the crash site, The New York Times published a report on the video, which shows a missile hitting an unseen object and causing an explosion.

That day, US intelligence sources started confirming the shootdown theory to news outlets.

It wasn’t until Saturday that Iran admitted that it shot down the plane, setting off massive anti-government protests across the country.

Also on Tuesday, another video emerged showing two missiles hitting the plane.The Times’ investigative team also verified that video and said it was posted on YouTube by an Iranian user earlier in the day.

