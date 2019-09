The scene at an IRS building in Ogden, UT continues to be very scary, as a SECOND person has been taken out on a stretcher (not pictured), according to MSNBC.



There’s still no word on whether this was an intentional attack or not, though the parallels to last week’s Joseph Andrew Stack attack in Texas.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.