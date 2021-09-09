A person was charged with indecent exposure in connection with viral LA spa incident that sparked anti-trans protests

This July 4, 2021, photo, shows the exterior of the Wi Spa in Koreatown district in Los Angeles. Police declared an unlawful assembly and fired non-lethal projectiles to disperse an unruly crowd on Saturday, July 17, after a dueling protest over transgender rights at the Los Angeles spa turned violent. The protests stemmed from a video that circulated online earlier this month, in which an irate customer complained to the staff at Wi Spa that a transgender woman was in the women’s section of the spa. AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

The transgender woman at the center of the viral incident at a LA spa that sparked anti-trans protests faces charges of indecent exposure.

Last week, Darren Merager, 52, was charged with five counts of indecent exposure in connection to the incident from earlier this year.

“Everything about the Wi Spa was a bunch of garbage and lies,” Merager told the New York Post.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The transgender woman at the center of a viral incident at a spa in Los Angeles that sparked anti-trans protests in July was charged with indecent exposure last week.

On August 30, Darren Merager, 52, was charged with five felony counts of indecent exposure, according to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department. Authorities issued a warrant for Merager’s arrest but it is unclear if she has been taken into custody.

Merager denied any wrongdoing in an interview with the New York Post, saying she is legally female in California.

In late June, viral video footage showed a woman confronting employees at Wi Spa on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles that there was a “man” in the women’s changing room.

“It’s okay for a man to go into the women’s section, show his penis around the other women, young little girls – underage – in your spa?” she asked the staff in the viral video, which garnered nearly a million views online.

When other spa patrons and employees asked if the person in the changing room was transgender, the woman who recorded the video said “there’s no such thing as transgender.”

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, Wi Spa said, “like many other metropolitan areas, Los Angeles contains a transgender population, some of whom enjoy visiting a spa.” The spa said it “strives to meet the needs and safety of all of its customers.”

The viral video prompted right-wing anti-trans rallies outside the spa as well as trans-advocate counter-protests in July, both of which turned violent.

Merager told the Post that she was sitting in a jacuzzi at the spa when she was accosted by the woman who recorded the video, only identified by her social media handle “Cubana Angel.”

“She never saw me naked,” Merager said. “I was underwater with water all the way up to my chest.”

“Everything about the Wi Spa was a bunch of garbage and lies,” Merager continued, adding that she is the victim of sexual harassment by transphobic women.

Authorities said Merager had been registered as a sex offender since 2006 due to indecent exposure incidents in 2002 and 2003.

In addition to the charges related to the Wi Spa incident, Merager also faces six felony counts of indecent exposure after she was accused in December 2018 of exposing herself to women and children in a changing area at a swimming pool in West Hollywood.

Merager told the Post that the open cases demonstrate a “pattern of abuse” against transgender individuals, saying “you allow [trans women] to go in there [women’s spaces] and then people simply claim indecent exposure and you’re arrested.”

“If you go into an area where you’re expected to be nude, there has to be an indecent exposure exemption,” she added.

According to the press release, the LAPD said five individuals reported the incident to law enforcement, and detectives investigated and corroborated the allegations of indecent exposure, eventually identifying the suspect as Merager.

Representatives from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment. Marc Little, who represents “Cubana Angel,” did not return requests for comment. It wasn’t immediately clear if Merager had an attorney representing her.