Pershing Square Gained A Huge 29.7% In 2010

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square LP had a very nice 2010.



The firm’s flagship fund, which has about ~$3 billion AUM, had net returns of 29.7% YTD.

Hat tip to DealBreaker for the year-end breakdown.

December returns were 2.1%.

That makes Ackman’s funds one of the best performing in 2010.

His international fund was in Bloomberg Markets Magazine’s rankings of the top hedge funds for last year, but for some reason Pershing Square LP wasn’t in there.

If he had been included, the fund would have slotted in at Number 6, behind Cevian Capital (another activist investor), which had returns of 29.8%, and in front of AQR Global Risk Premium, which returned 27.3%.

The fund’s major holdings as of the Q3 13F-HR were Kraft, JC Penney and Target.

