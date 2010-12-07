Check Out Bill Ackman's Awesome Presentation On Why The Time Is Now To Invest In Housing

Photo: Pershing Square Capital Management

Pershing Square Capital Management and founder Bill Ackman are bullish on housing and feel there has never been a better time to get into the game.They firm cites a variety of reasons, including low interest rates, significant declines in property values, and the potential to get advantageous government loans in support.



Considering how many investors out there are still negative on housing, it’s an interesting view point to take in.

And, in a lot of ways, it makes sense. If a buyer intends to live in the home, mortgage payments now might be cheaper than renting. That doesn’t even consider the tax advantages.

