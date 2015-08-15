Here's a time-lapse of the Perseids -- the most stunning meteor shower of the year

The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year beginning in the month of July and extending through most of August. This year, the Perseids were most visible on August 12, 2015. Here is a time-lapse video of the stunning display of meteors, occurring once or twice every minute in the skies over Wales.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

