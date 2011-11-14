Perry's Support Collapses After Gaffe, Cain Scandal Raises Doubts

Photo: CNBC

NBC News/Wall Street Journal re-interviewed nearly half of its Republican sample from its poll released earlier this month, showing significant drop-off for Rick Perry and Herman Cain.The initial poll, conducted from November 2-5, showed Cain and Mitt Romney in a statistical tie for the lead, but in the re-interview, the former Massachusetts governor regains the lead. Romney is up to 32 per cent from 27 per cent, while Cain dropped a point to 27 per cent.



But concern over the sexual harassment scandals surrounding Cain doubled between the two surveys — after Sharon Bialek came forward alleging that she was groped by him in 1997. Nearly 30 per cent of Republican voters surveyed now have “a great deal” or “quite a bit” of concern about Cain.

Support for former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich increased from 17 per cent to 22 per cent in the new survey.

Perry, who polled at eight per cent before he forgot the third Cabinet agency he wishes to gut, now is at four per cent.

Read the full poll results here >

