Perry's Birther Comments Slammed By GOP Governors

Rick Perry’s video invite to The Response.

Photo: The Response

The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin reports that several prominent Republican governors are unhappy with Texas Gov. Rick Perry for bringing up the ‘birther’ issue again.Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell and Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad both hinted their displeasure in statements leaving no doubt about President Barack Obama’s place of birth — and called comments to the contrary distracting from the important issues of the campaign.



McDonnell has been mentioned as a potential vice presidential pick for Perry if he were to win the nomination.

The Huffington Post’s Sam Stein adds that Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour wants the Republican field to drop the issue — saying that and other distractions is how the GOP could lose in 2012.

Perry doubled-down on the issue in an interview with CNBC’s John Harwood aired today.

