Perry Will Announce On Saturday In South Carolina

Rick Perry

Governor Rick Perry (R-TX) will announce on Saturday that he’s a candidate for the 2012 GOP presidential nomination, Politico reports. The website adds that Perry will make his intentions clear at a speech in South Carolina, a crucial early primary state and one that he would be “expected” to win.This news follows last weekend’s successful prayer rally in Houston, called “The Response,” which Perry conceived and hosted and which drew roughly 30,000 people to Reliant Stadium.



Perry is hoping to unite evangelical support behind his candidacy and in so doing pave the way for a successful run for the GOP presidential nomination. Over half of the Republican primary voters and caucus attenders are evangelical Christians, according to network exit polls from 2008.

