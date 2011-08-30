PERRY STANDS ALONE: Clear Frontrunner In New National Poll

Photo: Gage Skidmore via Flikr
Texas Governor Rick Perry is incontrovertibly the new frontrunner in the Republican race to unseat President Barack Obama.In the latest CNN poll, Perry commands a double-digit lead over the other “top-tier” candidates, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney and Rep Michele Bachmann (R-MN).
Support for Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) fell to 6 per cent, from 14 per cent in early August after the fight to raise the debt ceiling.
Among Democrats polled, 72 per cent say Obama should be renominated — down from a high of 81 per cent in June.
Full poll results below:
- Texas Gov. Rick Perry 32%
- Fmr. Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney 18%
- Rep. Michele Bachmann 12%
- Fmr. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich 7%
- Rep. Ron Paul 6%
- Herman Cain 3%
- Fmr. New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson 2%
- Fmr. Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman 1%
- Fmr. Sen. Rick Santorum 1%
- Rep. Thad McCotter 1%
- Someone else (vol.) 4%
- None/ No one (vol.) 6%
- No opinion 4%
The poll had a margin of error of ±4.5%
