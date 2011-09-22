Perry-Romney Social Security Fight Explodes

Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney has relentlessly attacked Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s position on Social Security over the past few weeks. Today Perry responded, accusing Romney of the worst sin of all — acting like a Democrat.



In debates, statements, and interviews, Romney has criticised Perry for calling the entitlement program a “Ponzi scheme,” but a Perry spokesman claims Romney made the same comparison.

“Mitt Romney’s own book compared Social Security to a criminal enterprise. Now Mr. Romney is again sounding like a Democrat, distorting the truth and trying to scare senior citizens. As he has so many times in the past, Mr. Romney seems to forget he’s a Republican,” Communications Director Ray Sullivan said.

Romney’s spokeswoman Andrea Saul fired back with a critique of Perry’s jobs record, implying it is worse than President Barack Obama’s, under the headline”Governor Sub-Zero:

“In his campaign’s latest video, Governor Perry criticises President Obama for an economy that added zero jobs in August, yet Texas added even fewer and has over a million people unemployed. This election is about choices – and voters will have the opportunity to choose between Mitt Romney, a conservative businessman, or Rick Perry, a career politician whose own state’s unemployment rate has doubled on his watch and is the worst in the region.”

As the polls tighten between the two candidates, expect tempers to continue to flare when the face off in tomorrow night’s GOP debate in the must-win state of Florida.

Read the rest of the Perry statement below:

“Mr. Romney has been running for president full time for nearly five years, and has failed to issue a specific plan on Social Security. Rick Perry and other conservatives are courageous enough to be honest about federal spending and entitlements, whether Mr. Romney and the liberals like it or not.

“Gov. Perry and other GOP leaders know Social Security must be fixed. Gov. Perry has been clear that he will protect benefits for those at and nearing retirement, and work with citizens, experts and elected leaders to fix Social Security financing for future generations.”

