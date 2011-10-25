Perry: Romney Is A Fat Cat

Zeke Miller
Rick Perry CNBC

In an interview with CNBC’s John Harwood, Texas Gov. Rick Perry warned former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney not to attack his flat tax plan for helping millionaires — saying “he ought to look in the mirror.”

“I consider him to be a fat cat,” he said.

When asked whether it is a problem for him that his plan would result in significant tax cuts for the wealthy, Perry told Harwood “I don’t care about that.”

“What I care about is them having the dollars to invest in their companies — to go out and maybe start a business because they’ve got the confidence again that they actually get to keep more of what they work for.”

Watch the video below:

