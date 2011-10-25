Perry: Romney Is A Fat Cat

In an interview with CNBC’s John Harwood, Texas Gov. Rick Perry warned former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney not to attack his flat tax plan for helping millionaires — saying “he ought to look in the mirror.”



“I consider him to be a fat cat,” he said.

When asked whether it is a problem for him that his plan would result in significant tax cuts for the wealthy, Perry told Harwood “I don’t care about that.”

“What I care about is them having the dollars to invest in their companies — to go out and maybe start a business because they’ve got the confidence again that they actually get to keep more of what they work for.”

