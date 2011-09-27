PERRY-ROMNEY FEUD: Perry Web Ad Slams Romney's 'Integrity Problem'

Photo: perrytruthteam via Youtube

He might be losing his foothold as the 2012 Republican frontrunner, but Texas Gov. Rick Perry isn’t going anywhere just yet.The Perry camp went on the attack this morning with a new web video and a press release slamming GOP rival Mitt Romney for having an “integrity problem.”



The video, titled “Words Have Meaning,” starts with a Romney soundbyte from Thursday’s debate, in which he says that he stands by his book, No Apologies, because “words have meaning.” It then points out that in the hardcover edition of Romney’s book, the former Massachusetts governor touts his state’s healthcare reform as a potential model for the rest of the country. That line was removed from the book’s paperback edition.

The ad also shows Romney spokeswoman Andrea Saul, admitting to the omission, and attributing it to “changes in the climate.” (We assume she means political, otherwise this becomes a whole different story).

So far, Romney has succeeded in turning the flip-flopping charge around with incessant attacks about controversial claims from Perry’s own book, Fed Up! But Perry’s campaign clearly believes that Romney will have a hard time escaping charges that he has changed his positions about healthcare reform to fit the political winds.

Watch the ad below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

DON’T MISS: The 11 Craziest Things In Rick Perry’s Manifesto

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.