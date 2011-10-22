Rick Perry: My Campaign Took An 'arse Kickin'

Photo: RPerry2012 via YouTube

A reenergized Rick Perry ventured to Washington today, telling a group of about 50 K Street insiders that he is stepping up his game after taking an “arse kickin'” this fall, according to the National Journal’s Chris Frates.Perry, who is struggling to regain momentum after his campaign’s initial “love fest,” kept himself in the game with this week, reporting strong fundraising numbers and putting up an improved performance during Tuesday’s debate. But his fundraising has reportedly taken a hit, and the Texas Governor still has a tough slog ahead as he tries to claw his way back to the front of the 2012 Republican field.



Frates reports that today’s meeting, which took place at the offices of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors, attracted a big crowd of Washington lobbyists, giving Perry an opportunity to press flesh with conservatives who have not yet settled on frontrunner Mitt Romney.

Participants told Frates that Perry’s grasp on policy wasn’t quite up to snuff, but that he delivered his remarks much better in person than he has in the debates.

