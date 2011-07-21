Perry Meets With Big Donors, Hits Double Digits In The Polls

Photo: Gage Skidmore

Gov. Rick Perry of Texas met with a group of potential fundraisers last night in Austin, as his team continues to make steps towards launching a presidential campaign.The group of about four dozen fundraisers met without the governor during the day to discuss whether a Perry campaign could raise sufficient cash to win the GOP nomination. They dined with Perry and Attorney General Greg Abbott later in the evening, according to the Austin American-Statesman.



Perry has admitted that concerns about fundraising are perhaps the only thing between him and a formal campaign announcement.

“One of the tests that I put in front of folks and myself is, ‘Are there going to be people who will make resources available so that you don’t run out there and embarrass yourself and/or those people who have said they’ll help you?'” Perry said yesterday. “That is still going on. That answer is still yet to be formulated.”

Perry is one of the most prodigious fundraisers in Texas history, raising more than $100 million for his three gubernatorial campaigns. But Texas campaign finance rules allow bigger donations than federal rules allow.

In presidential campaigns, however, nothing wins like winning, and even without a formal campaign announcement, Perry is doing quite well.

In an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll released yesterday, Perry entered double-digits for the first time. With 11% of likely GOP primary voters supporting him, Perry trails only Mitt Romney (30%) and Michele Bachmann (16%).

There have also been indications in recent days that a Perry campaign—despite its late arrival—will have some kind of presence at the Ames, Iowa straw poll next month.

Americans for Rick Perry, a group supposedly unaffiliated with Perry himself, is setting up an Iowa headquarters ahead of the August 13th straw poll, CBS reports.

Perry has visited Iowa several times in the last month.

