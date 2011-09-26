PERRY LOSES FOX NEWS: Brit Hume Says Tex Governor 'Really Did Throw Up All Over Himself In The Debate'

Texas Governor Rick Perry is getting SLAMMED for his debate performance on Thursday night, with Fox News’ Brit Hume now declaring Perry’s campaign “is about one-half a step away from almost total collapse.”



The political analyst said on Fox News Sunday declared that “Perry really did throw up all over himself in the debate at a time when he needed to raise his game.”

“He did worse, it seems to me, than he had done in previous debates. Romney was as strong as he has been lately. He has clearly raised his game in reaction to the emergence of Perry. It’s been good for Romney in a way that one might not have predicted … Perry is about one-half a step away from almost total collapse as a candidate.”

“I don’t think we’re being too harsh on Rick Perry,” Hume said. “He still has some opportunity to recover his balance and put in a strong performance. What was so strikingly troubling about — from a Republican point of view — about this performance was that Perry was thought of as a really true conservative. Now it appears he has got this position on immigration which is anathema to a lot of conservatives.

“So this really hurts him with the base. You can’t, you know — look at all the trouble Romney’s had. He’s got some trouble with the base. That’s what’s holding him back. Now Perry has got the same trouble so his weakness is very real indeed.”

Watch the video below, via The Daily Caller:

