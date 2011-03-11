Baylor's Perry Jones The Latest To Be Suspended For Accepting Improper Benefits

Photo: AP

We can scarcely get through one recruiting scandal these days before the next one starts. On the day Ohio State Coach Jim Tressel was suspended, Baylor’s Perry Jones was caught up in the latest scandal just hours later.Details are still sketchy about exactly what Jones has been accused of, but reports indicate that he’d been accepting gifts from his AAU coach throughout high school. More details should emerge at some point, but Jones was suspended for last night’s game, and might have been for the rest of the season had Baylor not been eliminated from the Big 12 Tournament by Oklahoma. The loss likely killed Baylor’s NCAA Tournament chances, so Jones’ one-game suspension won’t hurt the team too much. He’s still a candidate to be taken first overall in June’s NBA draft, despite his rule violations.



At this point, it hardly comes as a shock when we hear that a college kid accepted illegal benefits. New scandals seem to emerge every week, and there’s no end in sight. So weigh in on our poll below: just how many college kids are guilty of accepting illegal benefits?

Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.