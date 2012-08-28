Suspected Baltimore High School Gunman Has Been Identified

Photo: CBS Baltimore

Police have released the name of the 15-year-old suspected of shooting a fellow student, as well as the charges against him.Robert Wayne Gladden Jr. is set to be charged as an adult with first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, Reuters reported Tuesday.



Gladden is accused of shooting one student in the back yesterday at Perry Hall High School in Baltimore County, Md. It was the first day of classes at Perry Hall.

Police believe Gladden didn’t target the 17-year-old victim, who is in critical condition at Maryland’s Shock Trauma centre.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

While no motive has yet been identified, Gladden’s father told The Associated Press his son had been bullied.

On Monday, parents cited a Facebook page that possibly belonged to Gladden that said: “First day of school. Last day of life.”

It hasn’t been confirmed the Facebook page belonged to the suspect.

Gladden is currently being held without bail but is cooperating with police, Reuters reported.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.

