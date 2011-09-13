WOW: Perry Doubles Down On Bernanke "Almost Treasonous" Comment

Texas Gov. Rick Perry says he is “not a fan,” of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and stood by his remarks that printing more money would be “almost treasonous.”



Perry called his comments “a statement of fact,” drawing resounding applause from the friendly audience at the CNN-Tea Party debate debate.

His statements drew criticism from moderate Republicans, including Karl Rove and former Vice President Dick Cheney.

As Perry continues to cater to the conservative base, he raises questions with the party mainstream over whether he is electable. Expect to be hearing these comments again over the coming weeks and months again.

