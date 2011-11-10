PERRY DEBATE DISASTER: This Is The Moment That Officially Killed His Campaign — For Good

At today’s CNBC debate Texas Gov. Rick Perry was asked a question about his tax and spending plan — but completely blew an otherwise strong answer by looking like a complete fool.



Perry was listing the three Cabinet agencies he wants to abolish — and forgot the third one.

From the transcript:

Perry: And I will tell you, it is three agencies of government when i get there that are gone. Commerce, Education, and the — what’s the third one there? Let’s see…OK. Commerce, Education, and the —”

Mitt Romneyl: EPA?

Perry: EPA, there you go.

Moderator: Seriously — is epa one you are talking about?

Perry: No, sir, no, sir. we are talking about the — agencies of government — EPA needs to be rebuilt. >>

Moderator: you can’t — you can’t name the third one?

Perry: The third agency of government I would — I would do away with Education, the — >> Commerce…Commerce and, let’s see. I can’t. The third one, I can’t. Sorry. Oops.

About 15 minutes later, Perry said “It was the Department of Energy that I was reaching for before.”

Watch the video below (the disaster kicks in at 1:00):

