Obama Crushes Perry In New Poll

A new Rasmussen poll is pouring salt on Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s wounds.



The struggling one-time front-runner is now trailing President Barack Obama in a head-to-head matchup 49 per cent to 35 per cent. Obama was leading Perry six or fewer points in two recent Rasmussen polls — and Perry narrowly polled ahead of Obama in early September.

Perry would fare worse than businessman Herman Cain, who in a poll last week trailed Obama 42 per cent to 39 per cent. Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney polls even with Obama — the best of the Republican presidential candidates.

Perry’s electability has been in doubt after a multitude of high-profile stumbles and gaffes, ranging from calling Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke’s actions “almost treasonous” to calling opponents of his Texas DREAM Act “heartless.”

