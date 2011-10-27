PERRY CHICKENS OUT: May Skip GOP Debates Because He's Bad At Them

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s first five forays into presidential debates have been widely panned by Republicans and Democrats alike — with the sometimes bumbling candidate unable do major damage to front-runner and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney.With three debates scheduled within six days of each other in early November — and over a dozen other debates planned for the next three months — Perry’s campaign is now trying to avoid them.



“I think all the campaigns are expressing frustration right now,” Perry spokesman Mark Miner told POLITICO’s Maggie Haberman on Wednesday. “We said we would do Michigan but the primaries are around the corner and you have to use your time accordingly.”

Later Wednesday, spokesman Ray Sullivan told CNN’s John King that there is “no way” Perry would do all of the upcoming debates.

“There have been eight Republican debates so far, five since Governor Perry got in — we certainly respect the process,” Sullivan said. “There are, I think, 18 more in the planning phases. There is no way the candidates can do all of them.”

“But look, we’re taking each of these as they come, examining the schedule and examining the opportunities and the opportunity costs,” he said, noting time spent preparing for a debate takes away from time spent on the campaign trail.

Perry has committed to the next debate — CNBC’s economic debate on November 9 in Michigan — but the campaign won’t comment on which debates he will or will not take part in.

Watch Sullivan on CNN below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.