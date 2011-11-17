HUH? Rick Perry Challenges Nancy Pelosi To A Debate

Photo: CBS

In an unusual move, Texas Gov. Rick Perry challenged House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to a debate on the size of government next week.The Hill’s GOP Emily Goodin and Christian Heinze obtained the letter:



“I am in Washington Monday and would love to engage you in a public debate about my Overhaul Washington plan versus the congressional status quo.”

“I think it would be a tremendous service to the American people to see a public airing of these differences,” he continued. “Let the people decide. If Monday doesn’t work, perhaps we could find a time in Iowa over the course of the next month to discuss these issues in front of the people of America’s heartland.”

Perry is out with a new plan to drastically reform government — slashing congressional pay, shortening the legislative calendar, and cutting three Cabinet departments (Education, Commerce — and Energy).

While the letter is unconventional, it would be even odder for a member of Congress (not running for president) to actually debate a presidential candidate. Pelosi’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment early Thursday morning.

But Perry is looking to score a political point even if he can’t get Pelosi on stage — saying he wants to debate (despite his anemic-to-awful performances) is a sign of confidence that voters may latch onto.

“Should you choose not to respond or engage in such a healthy discussion, I will take it to mean you will continue your obstructionist ways in the face of much needed Washington reform,” the letter reads.

